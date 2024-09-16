Did Game Of Thrones Really Keep Two Cast Members Separate After A Messy Breakup?

For years now, rumors have swirled that two "Game of Thrones" stars — Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister, and Jerome Flynn, who played Bronn — wouldn't appear together on-screen after a terrible breakup in real life. So is it true?

It's not, according to Flynn himself. During a 2019 appearance at Con of Thrones in Nashville, Flynn addressed the rumors and said that, contrary to what he'd heard, the two were on fine terms. "We were actually in the same scene together, and the last time I saw Lena we were speaking, so I wouldn't believe everything you read, and like I said, [the media] can get pretty desperate for stories," Flynn said before praising Headey: "Lena is a wonderful person and a wonderful actress. I think the world of her."

So why did these rumors surface in the first place? During the season 7 finale of "Game of Thrones," titled "The Dragon and the Wolf," warring factions meet on Cersei's home turf of King's Landing ... and Bronn somewhat conspicuously exits the scene alongside squire Podrick Payne (Daniel Portman). In 2019, the British tabloid The Sun spread (apparently baseless) rumors about friction, claiming, "Lena and Jerome have not filmed together due to a bad break-up. They kept the full extent of it secret but it was a very turbulent relationship and it has been very awkward on set. Lena has opened up to her trusted friends. She appears to have a genuine hate towards him." As far as Flynn is concerned, he has no idea what any of these reports are talking about.