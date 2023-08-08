Game Of Thrones Season 7 Gave Nikolaj Coster-Waldau His Most Fun Moment As Jaime

This article contains spoilers for "Game of Thrones."

If we put Jaime Lannister's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) ending out of our heads for a bit, he would have one of the best character arcs in television history. In "Game of Thrones" season 1, he pushed a little kid (Bran Stark, played by Isaac Hempstead-Wright) out of a high window for catching Jaime having sex with his twin sister Cersei (Lena Headey). He was cruel and full of himself, with his only redeeming quality being his love for his brother Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). By season 7, he'd met Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) and fallen for her ... or at the very least, developed deep feelings for her. He'd also formed strong friendships, was humbled after losing his hand, and turned into a character to root for. (The less said about his return to Cersei at the end, the better.)

Coster-Waldau enjoyed his time playing Jaime, and in a 2019 video posted to the series' official YouTube channel, he spoke about his favorite scene to shoot, which was in season 7, episode 4, "The Spoils of War." He also delved into the Matt Shakman-directed episode and what he loved about it.