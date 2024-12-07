Liam Neeson Had One Condition To Star In A Million Ways To Die In The West

He might have earned himself a reputation for pummeling henchmen's domes, but Liam Neeson is actually game for a laugh when the opportunity arises. Take, for example, his turn in the 2014 comedy "A Million Ways to Die in the West," which saw Neeson playing a deadpan gunslinger out for the blood of the film's star, writer, and director, Seth MacFarlane. Given the subject matter and MacFarlane retaining the same standard of humor he's known for in "Family Guy," it's kind of a wonder the movie managed to get the "Taken" actor on board. However, while it turns out the Oscar-nominated performer was won over by a jab that MacFarlane had previously taken at him in animated form, he also had specific stipulations for his villainous character in the film, Clinch Leatherwood.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in 2014, Neeson recalled that he was the punchline of a classic "Family Guy" cutaway gag that suggested he (being an Irish actor) would be hopeless trying to play the role of an American cowboy. "They were making fun of the fact that I did it in an Irish accent. That you couldn't have an Irish accented cowboy," the star explained to Fallon. "So anyway, when Seth called me up to ask would I do this film, I said, 'I'll do it on condition that I can use my own Irish accent.'" Thankfully, the agreement was made, although MacFarlane was still shocked that he signed on. Not only that, but the actor's involvement would also lead to the pair reuniting on an even bigger project in the future.