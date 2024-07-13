James Caan Did Not Find Will Ferrell Funny While Filming Elf

Comedies may not get the prestige and glory of dramas when it comes to awards, but the filmmakers behind them would probably agree that they're infinitely harder to make. The hope is that what's being captured on set will make audiences laugh months, sometimes even years, after production is wrapped. In order to determine whether something is funny, you're relying on a much smaller crew of people, from those who wrote the script to the crew behind the camera. If they're laughing, you're probably doing something right. But comedy is extremely subjective, and you never really know if you've got a true crowd-pleaser until those first test screening reactions start rolling in.

But in the case of Will Ferrell and Jon Favreau's modern classic holiday comedy "Elf," which follows an orphan human raised by elves at the North Pole as he tries to reconnect with his estranged biological father Walter (James Caan) in New York City, the former "Saturday Night Live" cast member had a tough audience as soon as "action" was called on set. One of Ferrell's co-stars just didn't understand the comedic appeal of the man on the verge of becoming of a big screen laughing stock in the best way possible, and wasn't shy about letting him know.

Ferrell recently appeared on the "Messy" podcast, co-hosted by "Anchorman" co-star Christina Applegate and "The Sopranos" supporting star Jamie-Lynn Sigler. When the conversation turned to "Elf," Ferrell revealed that "The Godfather" star James Caan flat out told Ferrell that he didn't find him funny at all. That's right, the star of "Mickey Blue Eyes" told one of the best cast members in "SNL" history that he wasn't funny.