Vin Diesel's Bizarre Fast & Furious Finale Conditions Would Ruin The Franchise

Vin Diesel has a tendency to just say things, especially when it comes to the "Fast and Furious" franchise. As /Film's Ben Pearson once put it, Diesel is "a guy who seems to believe in the power of speaking ideas out loud in order for them to ultimately become a reality." There was the time he hinted there would be an all-female "Fast & Furious" movie, or that time he claimed "Fast X" was the start of a brand new trilogy, which seems painfully optimistic given that the movie was a financial disappointment.

Now, Diesel is back to saying things about this franchise again. The actor made an appearance during Fuel Fest, a car enthusiast event in California (per Variety), and seemingly promised the release of the next film (which the actor called "the finale of 'Fast and Furious'") will happen in April 2027. What's more, Diesel told the enthusiastic crowd about the three "conditions" he had for Universal in order for him to meet that release date. "The first is to bring the franchise back to L.A.! The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing!" he shouted to the enthusiastic crowd.

As for the third thing, Diesel teased an unexpected appearance. "The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O'Conner."

Brian O'Conner, of course, was the character first introduced in the very first film, "The Fast and the Furious," back in 2001. Played by Paul Walker, Brian was the original main character of the franchise for the first two chapters of the saga before shifting focus to Diesel's Dominic Toretto from the fourth film onward. The character was retired in 2015's "Furious 7" after Paul Walker's tragic death with a rather beautiful send-off that remains the emotional high point of the entire franchise.

"Fast X" already had big issues, and one of the biggest was the problematic way the movie tried to pay tribute to Walker's character, keeping him alive and as part of the conversation but never actually showing him. The in-world implication is that Brian is suddenly actively ignoring all the danger his family is in, and given how big the theme of family is in this franchise, Brian's role is actively causing problems.

But Diesel's alternative is even worse.