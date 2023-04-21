How Fast X Director Louis Leterrier Feels About A CGI Paul Walker Return
Incredibly, "The Fast and the Furious" came out 22 years ago and has gone on to spawn multiple sequels that will finally come to an end with "Fast X" and the recently announced "Fast and the Furious 11," both directed by Louis Leterrier. Future spin-offs are always a possibility, but for now, the increasingly complex storyline involving Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), and the rest of their death-defying familia has reached the finish line.
Judging from the trailer for "Fast X," the latest entry is revisiting and reinventing some of the massive action set pieces from the previous films. The new blockbuster will also connect back to the events of "Fast Five," introducing Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) as the main villain who's seeking revenge for the death of his father, Herman Reyes (Joaquim De Almeida). The action promises to be next level, but what about the emotional stakes for these characters that have been through thick and thin together?
Through all the melodramatic twists and turns this franchise has offered, the core relationship of the series was between Dom and Brian O´Conner. When Paul Walker passed away tragically in 2013, the Walker family and filmmaker James Wan made the bold decision to feature an augmented version of Brian at the end of "Fast 7" in order to give the character, and Walker, the send-off he deserved. Fittingly, Walker's brothers, Caleb and Cody, served as body doubles throughout the film, most notably in the final scene where Brian drives off to Wiz Khalifa's smash hit "See You Again."
For "Fast X" director Louis Leterrier and star Vin Diesel, the decision to include a CGI Paul Walker in the new film was a difficult one to make that had to make sense within the story and pay proper respect to the late actor.
When I see you again
"Fast X" is expected to have Brian pop up in flashback with some footage from "Fast Five" used to bridge the gap between both films and, presumably, to introduce Momoa's connection to the Reyes cartel. However they do decide to incorporate Walker back into the franchise, it needs to be handled with extreme care, something Leterrier is very adamant to get right. "Well, Brian is very much alive in the world of 'Fast & Furious,' and they've teased him a lot in the previous movies," the director told MovieWeb. "In '9,' we see the car coming. It's something that is planned."
There does seem to be a long-term plan in place for Brian to reemerge at some point before the franchise drives off into the sunset, and Brian's potential appearance is almost just as exciting as the high-flying action scenes that Leterrier has in store for fans. Leterrier also spoke a little bit about how they will be incorporating Brian and how he will fit inside the, admittedly, confusing timeline:
"This movie jumps back and forth between the past and the present. You will see Brian in the past, you won't see Brian in the present. It's something that everybody has to be on board with. The Walker family is still very much a part of this franchise, you'll see how in this movie. It just has to be the right moment, the right tone."
Will another sendoff for Brian work this time?
It's clear that Leterrier and most likely everyone at Universal wants to pay respect without undermining the sweet, surprisingly emotional send-off that Brian received during the finale of "Furious 7." James Wan had to call an audible that no director would want to make when Walker passed away suddenly. Leterrier certainly understands the impact that scene had. "I think what James Wan did at the end of '7' was perfect," he told MovieWeb. "The tone was perfect. Brian has to re-enter the franchise as perfectly as he left it."
Besides the impact it will have on the story, one reason to have Brian return is the fact that the technology used in "Furious 7" has improved by leaps and bounds since that film crushed the box office in 2015. If the Walker family is on board with the decision to include their late son (and it certainly seems that they are), having him return with better VFX in place could make the moment even more impactful and believable.
Diesel is also completely into the idea of giving fans another moment of pathos before the series comes to an end. "That moment in 2013 when the world was struggling with his loss, the studio made a very bold and righteous and daring decision to keep Brian O'Conner alive," Diesel told Total Film magazine. "I will give you this without spoiling anything ... I couldn't imagine this saga ending without truly saying goodbye to Brian O'Conner."
Neither can we. "Fast X" speeds into theaters on May 19, 2023.