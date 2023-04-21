How Fast X Director Louis Leterrier Feels About A CGI Paul Walker Return

Incredibly, "The Fast and the Furious" came out 22 years ago and has gone on to spawn multiple sequels that will finally come to an end with "Fast X" and the recently announced "Fast and the Furious 11," both directed by Louis Leterrier. Future spin-offs are always a possibility, but for now, the increasingly complex storyline involving Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), and the rest of their death-defying familia has reached the finish line.

Judging from the trailer for "Fast X," the latest entry is revisiting and reinventing some of the massive action set pieces from the previous films. The new blockbuster will also connect back to the events of "Fast Five," introducing Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) as the main villain who's seeking revenge for the death of his father, Herman Reyes (Joaquim De Almeida). The action promises to be next level, but what about the emotional stakes for these characters that have been through thick and thin together?

Through all the melodramatic twists and turns this franchise has offered, the core relationship of the series was between Dom and Brian O´Conner. When Paul Walker passed away tragically in 2013, the Walker family and filmmaker James Wan made the bold decision to feature an augmented version of Brian at the end of "Fast 7" in order to give the character, and Walker, the send-off he deserved. Fittingly, Walker's brothers, Caleb and Cody, served as body doubles throughout the film, most notably in the final scene where Brian drives off to Wiz Khalifa's smash hit "See You Again."

For "Fast X" director Louis Leterrier and star Vin Diesel, the decision to include a CGI Paul Walker in the new film was a difficult one to make that had to make sense within the story and pay proper respect to the late actor.