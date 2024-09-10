Rogue One's Peter Cushing CGI Resurrection Sparked A Star Wars Lawsuit 8 Years Later

Disney and Lucasfilm are staring down the barrel of a lawsuit related to the "Star Wars" franchise, and it all stems from a movie that was released in theaters nearly eight years ago. Director Gareth Edwards' "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" was released in December 2016 as the second film in the franchise to arrive in the aftermath of Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm. Now, a lawsuit has been filed having to do with the film's CGI recreation of the late Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin.

So, why is this legal action happening all these years later? Here's what happened. Cushing, who played Tarkin in 1977's "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," died at the age of 81 in 1994. Now, producer Kevin Francis and his company Tyburn Film Productions is pursuing legal action for the CGI recreation of Cushing's likeness in "Rogue One" (via Euronews). Specifically, Tyburn is taking legal action against Lunak Heavy Industries, which is owned by Disney.

As far as the legal grounds go? Tyburn claims that it entered an agreement with Cushing before his death, and that agreement prevented the reproduction of his appearance without its consent. Disney, meanwhile, does not believe that it needed consent to recreate Tarkin based on the language in Cushing's contract for "Star Wars." What's more, Disney paid Cushing's estate to use his likeness in the film.

It's a complicated situation that has apparently been bubbling up behind the scenes. That brings us to now. A court in the U.K. denied Disney's request to have the case thrown out. Judge Tom Mitcheson ruled that he is not "persuaded" Tyburn will win the case. He added, however, that he is "not persuaded that the case is unarguable to the standard required to give summary judgment or to strike it out." Mitcheson also noted that this is developing legal territories, which complicates matters: