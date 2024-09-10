Rogue One's Peter Cushing CGI Resurrection Sparked A Star Wars Lawsuit 8 Years Later
Disney and Lucasfilm are staring down the barrel of a lawsuit related to the "Star Wars" franchise, and it all stems from a movie that was released in theaters nearly eight years ago. Director Gareth Edwards' "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" was released in December 2016 as the second film in the franchise to arrive in the aftermath of Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm. Now, a lawsuit has been filed having to do with the film's CGI recreation of the late Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin.
So, why is this legal action happening all these years later? Here's what happened. Cushing, who played Tarkin in 1977's "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," died at the age of 81 in 1994. Now, producer Kevin Francis and his company Tyburn Film Productions is pursuing legal action for the CGI recreation of Cushing's likeness in "Rogue One" (via Euronews). Specifically, Tyburn is taking legal action against Lunak Heavy Industries, which is owned by Disney.
As far as the legal grounds go? Tyburn claims that it entered an agreement with Cushing before his death, and that agreement prevented the reproduction of his appearance without its consent. Disney, meanwhile, does not believe that it needed consent to recreate Tarkin based on the language in Cushing's contract for "Star Wars." What's more, Disney paid Cushing's estate to use his likeness in the film.
It's a complicated situation that has apparently been bubbling up behind the scenes. That brings us to now. A court in the U.K. denied Disney's request to have the case thrown out. Judge Tom Mitcheson ruled that he is not "persuaded" Tyburn will win the case. He added, however, that he is "not persuaded that the case is unarguable to the standard required to give summary judgment or to strike it out." Mitcheson also noted that this is developing legal territories, which complicates matters:
"In an area of developing law it is very difficult to decide where the boundaries might lie in the absence of a full factual enquiry."
This Peter Cushing lawsuit is likely just the tip of the iceberg
For the moment, it's unclear what will happen next. The case could go all the way to trial, or Disney could try to settle the matter out of court. It's also unclear just how much Tyburn is seeking, although it could be a lot. "Rogue One" was a massive hit, taking in more than $1 billion at the global box office. Not to mention what it has generated through merchandise, streaming, Blu-rays, etc.
What's clear is that this is likely just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to similar issues. Not just for Disney, but the industry at large. Thanks to the advent of AI and increasingly impressive digital technology, it's become easier to revisit the past, for better or worse. Even in the realm of "Star Wars," the legendary James Earl Jones, who recently passed away, stopped voicing Darth Vader several years ago. Be that as it may, he signed over the rights for his voice to be recreated so that Darth Vader may live on. That situation might be more clear cut. Then again, Disney thought it had things squared away with Cushing's estate for Tarkin.
Other actors are going to pass away and there will be attempts to recreate versions of them on screen in the coming years. This is an inevitability, not a possibility. There will certainly be legal action in some cases. As those cases come forward and legal precedents are set, things could become easier to sort out down the line. For now though, we're kind of in the wild west with this stuff. The pictures is going to get muckier before it becomes clearer, it seems.