We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If we're to believe a certain delightfully deceptive Christopher Nolan film, the third act of any magic show is always the most shocking — which should have us all excited for the imminent release of Lionsgate's "Now You See Me: Now You Don't." The third entry in the high-grossing "Now You See Me" series (which began in 2013 and continued with a sequel in 2016), the 2025 film is set to return viewers to this arrestingly glamorous world of vigilante illusionists.

For the uninitiated, the series follows the escapades of the Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Woody Harrelson), a group of stage magicians who once managed to "magically" transport millions of stolen dollars from a secure bank vault in Paris to their audience in Las Vegas. They then began using their unique skills of misdirection, deception, manipulation, and stagecraft to execute elaborate heists against the wealthy for the benefit of common people.

Whether you've recently caught up on the previous two films and are eagerly awaiting the release of the third, or have just managed to complete all three acts and are looking for more magic in your life, /Film has the perfect trick up our sleeve. From grounded, magical thrillers to elevated, blockbuster heist films, we found the 15 best movies like "Now You See Me" for your next watch.