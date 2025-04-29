Now You See Me 3 Trailer Gives Jesse Eisenberg A New Crew Of Thieving Magicians

The Four Horsemen are back for more card-counting, sleight-of-hand trickery, and cinema has officially been saved. Okay, that might be exaggerating a bit, but the third entry in the "Now You See Me" franchise has certainly been a long time coming. Not only have the decision-makers caved to fan pressure (and, arguably, common sense itself) by subtitling the movie with something as amusing as "Now You Don't," but they've brought back our favorite quartet of magic-obsessed rogues ... and, this time, they're not alone.

It's been almost a full decade since the last "Now You See Me" movie arrived in theaters, but our Robin Hood-like heroes appear none the worse for wear. After years of struggling to get another sequel off the ground, Lionsgate has just released a new trailer that seems perfectly aware of its own production history. What else would you call Jesse Eisenberg's showman J. Daniel Atlas kicking off the footage from the stage in front of a roaring crowd with a line as succinct as, "In the world of magic, everything that disappears ... reappears. It is very good to be back!," after all? That's just the beginning of all the illusionary action in store for fans, and you can check it all out at the link above.

