10 Years Later, Edgar Wright's Ant-Man Remains Marvel's Greatest Missed Opportunity

To be clear, this is not me talking poorly about "Ant-Man" as it exists. It's a perfectly fine movie existing somewhere in the middle of the pack for the MCU. What I am saying is that it's difficult not to see that Wright A) cared deeply about the project and had a take on it, and B) that Marvel Studios backed away from his take because it didn't gel with their larger vision.

This is where the "cinematic universe" of it all became something of an enemy to the individual movie in question. This is also to say nothing of how crappy it was that Marvel Studios stuck by Wright for all of those years, only to finally cut ties at the last minute. That remains, as the kids might say, not cool, bro.

It also doesn't help that "The Avengers" director Joss Whedon praised Wright's script and mourned the filmmaker's departure from the project. He wasn't alone, and it's easy to see why. But a decade removed, this moment has truly taken on new meaning. It's no secret that the MCU has struggled in recent years, with movies like "Eternals," "Black Widow," "Quantumania," "The Marvels," "Captain America: Brave New World," and "Thunderbolts" all struggling to live up to commercial expectations.

During that stretch, the likes of "Eternals" director Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland") and "The Marvels" director Nia DaCosta ("Candyman") had to find out the hard way what it's like to go into the MCU with a vision. Those visions were compromised during the process, and audiences largely shrugged at the final product. Might this have happened to Wright if he had tried to play ball?

In the here and now, it feels like bailing on Wright in favor of the safer option is haunting the MCU. The stuff that has truly clicked has either been massive event films like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" or stuff with a clear vision, like "Shang-Chi." Playing it safe appears to be hurting (or at least not helping) the MCU. In some ways, it feels like that "play it safe so we don't risk alienating the audience" mentality traces its roots back to this key decision 10 years ago.

The hope is that Marvel Studios realizes this and can perhaps lean into more creator-driven movies in the years to come, rather than keep their hands at 10 and 2 until the car runs out of gas.