Every Ant-Man Movie Ranked

The third movie in the Ant-Man franchise is a fun, colorful fever dream that takes its audience on an action-packed trip throughout the Quantum Realm. Pretty much the whole thing is a trippy CGI attempt to express a bunch of theoretical physics concepts, with a bunch of superhero stuff tossed in for good measure.

Despite the cringy nature of some of the visuals and the overall outside-of-time flow of the story, the movie does move Scott Lang's story forward. It also successfully unpacks Janet van Dyne's (Michelle Pfeiffer) backstory and sets up Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) as Stature.

The problem here? There are too many weak spots. The story doesn't flow well (again, it's out of time, we get it, but that doesn't help the fact that it's hard to follow). The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) is forgotten until it's convenient for the story. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) is reduced to a pizza-resizing side show. Michael Peña's Luis is nowhere to be found. Bringing back Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) as M.O.D.O.K. is disturbing at best. The final straw that breaks the camel's back, though? Kang the Conqueror is the baddie. At first, this was awesome. But when Jonathan Majors exited the franchise for good, it turned the larger context of the character in the "Ant-Man" film into a big (or should we say objectively minuscule) dud. Add it all up, and this one comes in dead last.