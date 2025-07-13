15 Best TV Shows Like The Bear

As taxing as it can be to play bystander to the ups and downs of starting a restaurant, we wouldn't hold it against you for seeking a show that trades in the gutting emotional conflict for a double helping of underdog euphoria. In that case, you can do no better than "Ted Lasso," the reigning champion of relentlessly positive television that basically plays like "The Bear" if Carmen came to the kitchen with an ounce of self-worth and the ability to say "sorry." And, also, if you swapped the culinary world of Chicago for London's association football scene.

The highs and lows experienced by Jason Sudeikis' mustachioed American coach resemble those seen on "The Bear," but are met with kinder, gentler, and usually more emotionally mature reactions. Where "The Bear" can be deeply (and depressingly) relatable, "Ted Lasso" also strives to be aspirational. It acknowledges how poorly people can treat one another while attempting to do the impossible, but then asks the audience to imagine a better outcome.

After all the emotional turbulence of "The Bear" season 4, "Ted Lasso" is the dash of light you might need. And if you've already seen it, don't worry — there are plenty of series just like "Ted Lasso" that can help you out of your post-"Bear" blues with a smile.