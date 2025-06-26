The Bear Season 4 Review: Last Season's Flawed Recipe Is Improved With An Emotional Feast

While this review is as spoiler-free as possible, and the new season is already streaming, consider this a spoiler warning for "The Bear" season 4.

"The Bear" was great TV seemingly from the jump. Christopher Storer's stress-inducing series about the struggles of a Chicago sandwich shop turned fine dining establishment hooked me (and many others) almost immediately with its intense filmmaking, it's electric editing, and its excellent cast. Season 1 was good, season 2 was even better. But I suppose sooner or later, every great show stumbles. After the highs of the first two season, "The Bear" season 3 felt adrift, lost, unfocused. Perhaps that was intentional — a way to reflect the way the characters felt lost. Intentional or not, it didn't quite work — something was missing.

I ultimately gave season 3 a positive review, but it was the first time I found myself struggling with the show. While I appreciated some of the more daring formal choices (many folks seemed annoyed with the season 3 premiere which unfolded as one long montage scored to a Nine Inch Nails track, but I actually thought it was rather brilliant), "The Bear" season 3 felt like a show that had perhaps let its hype and acclaim go to its head. It was as if Storer and his team felt an urge to go bigger and stranger in an attempt to keep things fresh but lost sight of the bigger picture in the process. Again, this could be intentional, as losing sight of the bigger picture is a problem that seems to be plaguing main character Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, played with the perfect amount of angst by Jeremy Allen White.

Yet, "The Bear" season 3 never found its footing, and the series kept making strange choices that didn't add up. While there were strong episodes ("Napkins," helmed by series star Ayo Edebiri was a real standout), there were baffling decisions that left a bad taste in your mouth. For one thing, the majority of the season finale was devoted to focusing on a horde or guest star chefs playing themselves rather than the main characters of the show we care about. And then there's the fact that season 3 ended with an unnecessary cliffhanger.