The 14 Most Shocking Moments In Barry

As the third season draws to a close, all the walls of Barry's existence close in drastically, leading to this scene, where his personal and professional lives converge in a riveting sequence. Up until this point, Barry somehow kept his girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg) away from his work, but this scene draws her perilously into his orbit.

The violence is abrupt and without fanfare; Sally tries to convince Barry to intimidate her rival Natalie (D'Arcy Carden) and when Barry stands up to admonish her, the one surviving member of the biker gang (Anthony Molinari) is shown standing in the doorway behind him. His presence is revealed in such a matter-of-fact way, it's genuinely unsettling, as is what follows.

Immediately incapacitating Barry, he begins strangling Sally in an achingly prolonged sequence — it genuinely seems like she might die. She looks around to grab anything she can use and eventually finds the knife Barry dropped earlier. She stabs him in the neck (in one gruesome detail, the blade sticks out of his eye) before beating him to death with a baseball bat.

By this stage in the series, we have become accustomed to the numerous violent set-pieces, but this scene hits differently. This is a raw, brutal death scene, and shows that violence can spring from nowhere — and anyone.