Every Season Of Barry, Ranked

The best season of "Barry" is the one that led nearly every critic who reviewed it to include a warning label of sorts: this sh*t gets dark. No, really. How much darker could a series about a hit man coming undone at the seams get? The answer becomes clear in the season premiere, an episode that's as propulsive and action-packed as a typical series finale. It begins with Barry shooting innocent people in cold blood while eating a sandwich and ends with him forcing his one-time mentor Gene into the trunk of his car. The next episode arguably does more character work than any other in the series, severing Barry from viewer sympathies entirely when he re-traumatizes abuse survivor Sally, threatens to kill Gene's grandson, and suffers a complete break from reality, the likes of which he never recovers from.

The delusional and dangerous season openers are just two of "Barry" season 3's many wonders. This is also the season that nearly kills its own protagonist and makes you believe it really will. It's the season that features a stunning highway chase sequence that gives some of the best action films of all time a run for their money. Season 3 also features both Sally's painfully accurate satirical rise to fame (that press junket scene still gives me nightmares) and another stunning, game-changing finale sequence, this time one in which she kills someone herself. Plus: Hank gets his love story, Barry gets arrested, and the show introduces its most haunting motif –- a purgatorial beach on which Barry bears witness to some great, howling machine that viewers never see.

That scene, and several others in season 3, feature indelible sound design that echoes around the mind long after the credits have rolled. "Barry" is a once-in-a-generation show for what it says about fame, violence, and morality, but it's also unique for its status as a series that could very well double as a filmmaking course. It's a reminder that the best visual media isn't just storytelling with a camera; it's an entire sensory symphony composed of stunt teams, sound designers, costumers, actors, writers, directors, cinematographers, editors, music coordinators, and more. When every single one of those departments is firing on all cylinders, that's how you get "Barry." It's a shocker of a show that broke the rules every step of the way, and it never did it better than in season 3.