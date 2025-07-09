The 15 Best Summer Movies Of All Time, Ranked

The sun is out, the air is humid, and the beach is crowded with tourists and families. Summer is officially here, which, for many of us, means that we're going to spend the next few months not enjoying the great outdoors, but staying inside where there's air conditioning and ice cream. But what should we be watching on our summer movie marathons while everyone else is leaving the TV off to visit water parks and take cross-country trips with their loved ones?

Have no fear! These 15 films may span a wide range of genres — from comedy to fantasy to even horror — but they all have one thing in common: They all take place in the summer. The characters might be people looking to get away from their monotonous lives on vacation, or may simply be used to living their life in the summery weather of Los Angeles or Italy. But believe it or not — there are plenty of other reasons we love these movies aside from their seasonal vibes.