15 Best LGBTQ Movies To Watch During Pride Month

Pride Month can be celebrated in a variety of ways. From parades and festivals all over to corporations adopting rainbow logos in June for their own gain, community-driven festivities stand in stark contrast to corporate-driven ones. Still, there are plenty of ways to celebrate that don't involve partying or catching rainbow-colored swag from a T-Mobile float.

Why not plan your own queer film festival? LGBTQ+ films have become more prominent than ever, but that doesn't mean they're no longer important. Moreover, plenty of wonderful LGBTQ+ films don't receive the attention they deserve. Watching older movies can also serve as a historical education of sorts, reminding us that queer filmmakers and films have always existed. Take, for example, the 1919 German film "Different from the Others," one of the first films to depict gay people in a positive light, or the 1931 film "Mädchen in Uniform," often considered the first lesbian film ever made.

This list of the best LGBTQ+ movies to watch for Pride Month offers up a diverse selection, including many films you might not know about. These movies come from different eras, genres, and countries, but they all have one thing in common: They depict queer and trans folks artfully and with a distinct perspective.