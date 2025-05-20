How To Watch The Jaws Movies In Order

Even if you are reading this article and you somehow haven't watched the original "Jaws," there still probably wouldn't be anything I could tell you that you haven't heard before. It had one of the most famously difficult film shoots of all time, with Spielberg and his team building an incredibly large mechanical shark that never worked quite right. Because of this, he had to shoot around the shark, keeping it hidden despite its massive size until the exact moment it was about to strike, at which point it was too late.

Despite these problems (or perhaps even because of them), Spielberg's film held the world's imagination with a death grip. For the last 50 years, every frame of "Jaws" has been poured over with a fine toothed comb to uncover why it's just so damn good. These range from the little things, like the way Spielberg refused to use the color red anywhere on set except for the buckets of blood that would pour out of the shark's victims, to the film's most famous and, as it were, improvised line and John Williams' simple yet terrifying score. In the end, however, there is no singular element that explains why "Jaws" has remained such a foundational movie in cinema history.

Whether the audience is full of dedicated cinephiles or casual moviegoers looking for a cool theater to beat the heat on a summer day, everyone loves and/or is terrified of Spielberg's shark classic. Many, many films have tried to capture the spirit of "Jaws," and few have succeeded, including the three direct sequels that followed in its wake. So, maybe it would be best if you stopped here and let "Jaws" be a singular object in your memory — a great film with no sequels. Or, if you so choose, you can move on to watch "Jaws 2," but don't say I didn't warn you.

