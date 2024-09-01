Steven Spielberg Had One Important Request For Jaws (With A Key Exception)

I remember the moment I first started to realize how much control a director has over a movie — when I learned they consciously choose the colors that go into their movies. This is when it clicked for me that movies are moving images, first and foremost. The images aren't just a canvas on which to tell a story, they are the story and should reinforce themes, mood, etc. as much as any dialogue or narrative beat does.

Mike Mignola, the famed comic writer/artist and creator of Hellboy, has one of my favorite explanations of how visual artists use color as a storytelling tool. "My original artwork, I really like in black-and-white, but when I'm telling a story, color is such an important tool [...] for the most part I'm much more comfortable doing work where I know color is going to be there," he said.

Of course, controlling color when you're drawing is much simpler than controlling it when you're filming. Some master filmmakers though, such as one Steven Spielberg, just have an innate sense of how to color their frames. Spielberg famously couldn't control everything on the "Jaws" set — both mechanical and genuine sharks gave him headaches— but he got one request accomplished: have as little red as possible, so the bloody scenes would stand out all the more.