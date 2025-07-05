We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of America's most beloved actors for over 30 years was Robin Williams, whose inherently humorous talents were elevated from his classical training at Julliard. After virtually being picked up off the street for a memorable role in "Happy Days" leading to the full spin-off series "Morky & Mindy," Williams became an overnight sensation in 1978. The funnyman then parlayed his success as a stand-up comic and sitcom actor into starring in feature films by 1980. Though best known for his comedic projects, Williams showed a stunning range across his career, especially in notably darker and sinister roles later in his filmography.

Whether it was leaning into family-friend humor, both in live-action and animated projects, or channeling his talents into more dramatic fare, Williams always brought his A-game. In doing so, the late actor left a body of work that continues to stand the test of time and find new audiences generations later.

Here are the 15 best Robin Williams movies ranked and ready for you to check out or revisit.