30 Years Ago, Robin Williams' Mrs. Doubtfire Was The Hottest Nanny At The Box Office

"The goal for me, always, is try to make a movie that feels timeless, that people will watch years from now," said "Mrs. Doubtfire" director Chris Columbus in a recent interview with KTVU.

The character of Mrs. Doubtfire actually has her roots in a real person — not a recently-divorced father pulling a desperate gambit to see more of his kids, but the owner of a second hand clothing shop in Edinburgh. The shop was called Madame Doubtfire and, colloquially, so was its owner, though her name after remarrying was Annabella Coutts. She was something of a local legend, with one Edinburgh resident recalling that she had "about half a dozen cats" and that while her shop was an excellent resource for high-quality second hand goods, "you had to hold your nose the whole time, because it stank to high heavens of cat pee!"

One person who encountered Mrs. Coutts' quaint little shop was author Anne Fine, who decided to borrow the name for her 1986 novel, "Madame Doubtfire." Speaking on The Road To Cinema podcast, screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer recalled reading the novel for the first time and thinking, "'Well, this is such a movie.' I was always a big fan of 'Tootsie' and 'Some Like It Hot,' but this was ... The guy puts on a dress for a really universal, relatable reason. To be with his kids."