10 Best Lewis Pullman Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

If a single movie can be credited with starting to get audiences back into theaters in the aftermath of the COVID-19 lockdowns, it's "Top Gun: Maverick." The surprisingly incredible legacy sequel to the 1986 classic was not only a hit with critics (including us here at /Film, who found it to be a satisfying trip back to the "Danger Zone"), but a runaway success at the global box office. Tom Cruise reprised his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, an alum of the Navy's elite Top Gun flight school, now tasked with teaching a new class of pilots the ways of air warfare. Among them is Lieutenant Robert "Bob" Floyd, played by Lewis Pullman. Though the role will go down as, at most, the second most-notable "Bob" the actor has portrayed, Pullman exudes so much charm, humor, and warmth in his brief scenes that we have to give him due praise.

During the film's press run back in 2022, we actually got to sit down with Pullman to chat about the rigorous training the cast of actor-aviators had to go through (during which Pullman is insistent he did not, in fact, almost kill "Grey's Anatomy's" Greg Tarzan Davis) and the lessons he learned from Cruise about acting in such a stunt-heavy environment. "[Cruise] was like, 'You can do this, and you're capable of this,'" Pullman shared with us. "And when you have Tom Cruise looking you in the eyes and telling you that, you're like, "Okay. Yeah. I f*****g can!"

Between flying planes and being held accountable to Hollywood's biggest and most passionate movie star, production had to be daunting for Pullman, whose biggest roles at the time had been reserved characters in "Catch-22" and "Bad Times at the El Royale." If there was fear behind his eyes, the actor certainly doesn't let it show, aside from when appropriate for his endearingly anxious weapons officer. This "Bob" almost feels like a test flight for his other "Bob." Hopefully, if "Top Gun: Maverick" ever gets a sequel off the runway, Pullman will be in the cockpit to reunite with the cast, all of whom will still probably be out-flown by a 70-year-old Tom Cruise.

