10 Best Lewis Pullman Movies & TV Shows, Ranked
As "Thunderbolts*" tops the box office, only one thing is certain: Moviegoers across the world are finally starting to feel the pull of Lewis Pullman. The 32-year-old actor — who bears an uncanny resemblance to his father Bill Pullman — delivers a captivatingly (super)human performance in the Marvel Studios thriller, playing the role of wayward drug-addict-turned-superpowered-villain-then-Avenger Robert Reynolds (aka the Sentry, aka the Void, aka "Bob").
In spite of his newfound place at the heart of arguably the best Marvel Cinematic Universe film in years, Pullman has been turning in impressive performances for a while. From a supporting role in a guilty pleasure horror flick to a haunting turn as one of the leads in an underrated indie thriller, these are the 10 best Lewis Pullman movies and TV shows, ranked.
The Strangers: Prey at Night
The first of our pulls for this list may be far from a faultless film. But if "Thunderbolts*" has you in the mood to revisit Lewis Pullman's filmography, then "The Strangers: Prey at Night" has got to be on your list. The original "Strangers" film is a cult classic, as well as a masterclass in how far a simple premise can take you in a horror film. "Prey at Night," on the other hand, showcases the limits of such a premise when filmmakers aren't able to evolve the formula enough.
It once again follows a family as they are subjected to torment, torture, and murder at the hands of three "Strangers," all of whom are left frighteningly without motivation and kept hidden behind unsettling masks. Pullman plays Luke, one of two children in the family who must fight to survive the night. Given how much earlier this was in his career, there's something neat about seeing him in the obligatory role of "supporting horror movie teen" that so many Hollywood legends have played at similar points in their own careers. For Pullman's part, he imbues Luke with as much complexity and texture as the slight script allows, knowing exactly what function his character serves in what is ultimately a mindless jump scare fest meant to excite above all else.
Bad Times at the El Royale
Since the back-to-back hits of "Cloverfield" and "Cabin in the Woods," writer-director Drew Goddard has proven himself to be one of the most versatile contemporary voices in Hollywood. Just two years after he wrote the Academy Award-nominated screenplay for "The Martian," he tried his hand at something more stylized and moody with "Bad Times at the El Royale," a Quentin Tarantino-style thriller that yielded mostly enjoyable results.
Staying true to the star-studded mystery format of his obvious inspirations, "Bad Times" wrangles an ensemble of six dangerous characters, each with their own mysterious past, into the quintessential 1960s locale of the isolated El Royale hotel. Lewis Pullman plays Miles Miller, an unassuming but unquestionably off-putting manager of the hotel, who is clearly helping to hide some of its darker aspects.
In a cast that includes heavy hitters like Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, and Nick Offerman (with an early-career Cailee Spaeny), Pullman not only holds his own, but creates a gravitational pull toward the eerie mysteries lurking within the hotel. He's often a one-man generator of unease, despite the fact that he plays Miles with such a light touch.
"Bad Times at the El Royale" was not a hit at the box office, and it has been largely forgotten compared to the rest of Goddard's work. Still, it's an enjoyable romp that knows when to let loose and have fun, with a killer soundtrack, a haunting ending, and of course, a subtly stellar performance from Pullman.
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Lewis Pullman doesn't have the biggest role in "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial," but what he does with his moment in the spotlight in a film packed with talent in front of and behind the camera is more than worth noting on our list. A legal drama in the same vein as "A Few Good Men" and based on a 20th century play that takes place entirely in a single courtroom, "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial" follows the trial of a young lieutenant in the U.S. Navy ("The Office" and "White Lotus" alum Jake Lacy) as he defends himself against court-martial over an accusation of mutiny after he took command of a vessel from his vengeful and potentially mentally unstable commanding officer (Kiefer Sutherland).
Pullman plays Lt. Keefer, one of the men involved whose account can either make or break his fellow soldier's case. Without giving anything away, his work in the film is that of a true thespian, acting with conviction in the absence of any of the usual filmmaking tricks that bolster an actor's performance. "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial" is the final film directed by legendary filmmaker William Friedkin and features the likes of Jason Clarke, Monica Raymund, and the late Lance Reddick in its supporting ensemble.
Press Play
As a film, "Press Play" may not be "objectively" or technically better than some of those we've already touched upon below. That said, we feel it's appropriate to give it a bit more emphasis on our list, as it could be described as a true "Lewis Pullman movie" better than most others. In other words, for all its schlocky romance and reliance on tropes, this film gives Pullman a unique chance to flex his acting muscles as a leading man. With a decent enough story and a solid cast to support him (including star Clara Rugaard), he succeeds with seeming ease.
Laura (Rugaard) and Harrison (Pullman) are two young lovers postponing the next stages of their life in total bliss as they surf, dance, and most importantly, listen to records together. Throughout their brief relationship, they make a mixtape of the songs that matter most to them — that is, until Harrison is tragically killed in a freak car accident. But when Laura attempts to grieve by returning to their favorite hits, she finds herself shockingly returned — literally and physically speaking — to the moment in time they first heard it. With the apparent ability to travel back to these specific points in time, Laura and Harrison try to work together to prevent his untimely death so they can win back the relationship they never got to have.
Based on a story by "The Fault in Our Stars" director Josh Boone, "Press Play" pulls no punches when it comes to hitting emotional pressure points. With Rugaard and Pullman bringing every bit of vulnerability, charm, and humanity they have to their (at times clichéd) characters, even the stoniest of viewers should be prepared to reach for the tissues before they hit rewind.
Catch-22
Based on the seminal novel of the same name by American author Joseph Heller, the Hulu miniseries "Catch-22" is a dark satire as hilarious and enthralling as it is heartbreaking and frustratingly relevant.
For those who have yet to read the book or see its well-regarded 1970 film adaptation, the title "Catch-22" refers to a clause in World War II U.S. military procedure that precludes a member of the air force from being relieved of his duties on the grounds of insanity — as the job is so ridiculously dangerous and, as we see time and time again in the series, subjected to horrific mismanagement that asking to be let go is about the sanest thing a person can do. This paradox, exemplified through the central crisis of Captain John Yossarian (Christopher Abbott of "Wolf Man") as he attempts to escape the war with his life, serves to explore the story's underlying critiques of bureaucracy, the treatment of soldiers by military brass, and the nature of war itself.
The secondary storyline of Lewis Pullman's Major Major Major Major (yes, that is the character's full name and title) engages with these same critiques in more absurd and overtly comedic ways. Major Major earns the ire of his fellow soldiers and a whole heap of unwanted attention from his superiors when he is unceremoniously and abruptly promoted from sergeant to major, all so that the army's top brass (including Kyle Chandler's Colonel Cathcart) can avoid taking responsibility for or even simply amending a clerical mistake they made based on his ridiculous name.
Pullman proves with this role that he can deliver stylistic and satirical humor flawlessly, holding his own against actors with far more experience such as Chandler and director/executive producer George Clooney. The miniseries was met with only muted praise when it debuted in 2019, but it's well worth returning to now that Pullman's star has risen even higher.
Top Gun: Maverick
If a single movie can be credited with starting to get audiences back into theaters in the aftermath of the COVID-19 lockdowns, it's "Top Gun: Maverick." The surprisingly incredible legacy sequel to the 1986 classic was not only a hit with critics (including us here at /Film, who found it to be a satisfying trip back to the "Danger Zone"), but a runaway success at the global box office. Tom Cruise reprised his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, an alum of the Navy's elite Top Gun flight school, now tasked with teaching a new class of pilots the ways of air warfare. Among them is Lieutenant Robert "Bob" Floyd, played by Lewis Pullman. Though the role will go down as, at most, the second most-notable "Bob" the actor has portrayed, Pullman exudes so much charm, humor, and warmth in his brief scenes that we have to give him due praise.
During the film's press run back in 2022, we actually got to sit down with Pullman to chat about the rigorous training the cast of actor-aviators had to go through (during which Pullman is insistent he did not, in fact, almost kill "Grey's Anatomy's" Greg Tarzan Davis) and the lessons he learned from Cruise about acting in such a stunt-heavy environment. "[Cruise] was like, 'You can do this, and you're capable of this,'" Pullman shared with us. "And when you have Tom Cruise looking you in the eyes and telling you that, you're like, "Okay. Yeah. I f*****g can!"
Between flying planes and being held accountable to Hollywood's biggest and most passionate movie star, production had to be daunting for Pullman, whose biggest roles at the time had been reserved characters in "Catch-22" and "Bad Times at the El Royale." If there was fear behind his eyes, the actor certainly doesn't let it show, aside from when appropriate for his endearingly anxious weapons officer. This "Bob" almost feels like a test flight for his other "Bob." Hopefully, if "Top Gun: Maverick" ever gets a sequel off the runway, Pullman will be in the cockpit to reunite with the cast, all of whom will still probably be out-flown by a 70-year-old Tom Cruise.
Outer Range
At first glance, the Amazon Prime Video series "Outer Range" may understandably seem like yet another grizzled western attempting to hop on the covered wagon of Taylor Sheridan's popular "Yellowstone" series. But while the Josh Brolin-led show does take place in a rural town dominated by unrelenting ranchers and scheming businessmen fighting over the rights to vast plots of natural land, that's only the surface of this bottomless pit of mystery, tension, and sci-fi thrills.
In Wyoming, rancher Royal Abbott (Brolin) is disturbed and amazed when he discovers that a large hole — referred to by the characters in the series as "the Void," funnily enough — has suddenly appeared on his land. When he interacts with it, he experiences unexplainable supernatural phenomena that quickly begin to affect him, his family, and his community at large. At the same time, Royal must combat threats from the greedy Tillerson family, the sudden disappearance of one of their own, and assess and deal with the unknowable machinations of an outsider (Imogen Poots) who seeks to infiltrate their land — seemingly to connect with the deeper mystery that lies within the Void.
With so much talk of voids, it's only fitting in hindsight that Lewis Pullman is involved. He plays Royal's youngest son Rhett Abbott, an immature cowboy and rodeo performer who is pulled between his duties at the ranch and his outsized but characteristically naive aspirations. It's a perfect role for Pullman, making use of his unique blend of rugged charm and dewy-eyed vulnerability (a combination that would lend itself even better to our #1 pick on this list). "Outer Range" as a whole is something of a hidden gem in the Prime Video library, though it was sadly cancelled just two seasons into its story.
Lessons in Chemistry
In 2023, Lewis Pullman garnered a tremendous amount of well-deserved buzz for landing a leading role in the AppleTV+ historical miniseries "Lessons in Chemistry." Set in the 1960s, Brie Larson stars as Elizabeth Zott, a fictional chemist who — after suffering unrepentant and ceaseless sexism at her laboratory, as well as horrific abuse during her academic studies — is forced to leave behind her profession and is thereafter effectively cast out of the scientific community. However, she is unexpectedly discovered by the producers of a television cooking show, who believe that her scientific knowledge, beauty, and skills in the kitchen can help sell a simulation of the perfect housewife.
The series explores how Larson's chemist — turned into a national TV star almost overnight — grapples with trauma, fame, the image the studio wants her to sell, and her belief in science and education as the means of liberation for women everywhere. Pullman stars opposite his future fellow Marvel star as Calvin Evans, Elizabeth's scientific collaborator and love interest. His role in the miniseries is subtly but particularly crucial to its success, as he helps them depict the reality of sexism at the time through a character that is neither an irredeemable misogynist nor an unrealistic ideal of anachronistic male feminism. Instead, he is a kind but flawed man trying to love someone in the imperfect ways he knows how.
Pullman gives a compelling and tragic performance as Calvin, and was rightfully lauded for his work. During the 2024 awards season, he was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor categories at numerous institutional awards ceremonies, including the Critics Choice Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards. Though he did not take any of them home (Lamorne Morris had given an undeniable performance in "Fargo" that same year), it's a testament to the momentum of Pullman's career and his skill as an actor.
The Line
If readers add one film to their watchlist from this article, let it be "The Line." The 2023 indie drama directed by Ethan Berger exposes the arresting but deeply troubling lifestyle of college fraternities through the eyes of the young men they embolden and the people they harm with their irresponsibility.
Lewis Pullman and Alex Wolff lead the pack as prominent members of Kappa Nu Alpha, a fictional fraternity at a wealthy private college. They have become infamous for their wild parties and severe hazing rituals used to induct new pledges into their ranks. Todd (Pullman) is an upperclassman and the frat's president, who oversees these activities with sophomore Tom (Wolff) by his side. As the story progresses, Todd and Tom find their beliefs about the traditions of Greek life on campus — as well as their individual senses of brotherhood and masculinity — challenged by the increasing influence of the school, exterior pressure from the rest of the student body, interior pressure from their conflicted new pledges, and dark developments that occur throughout the year.
Pullman and Wolff are pure perfection throughout the film, each transforming themselves into young men capable of evoking deep sympathy and disgust in equal measure from the audience. Halle Bailey, Angus Cloud, Denise Richards, and John Malkovich also star.
Thunderbolts*
Call it recency bias if you need to, but it's just too hard to deny that Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*" — or, rather, "*The New Avengers" — is the film that will be remembered for turning Lewis Pullman into a movie star in his own right. Despite reserving its secondary title until after its 2025 release, the Marvel Cinematic Universe feature has always operated like an "Avengers" film, bringing together the biggest players from recent films (and, now, television shows on Disney+) to fight a villain none of them could face on their own.
The former Winter Soldier and current U.S. congressman Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) returns, after co-starring in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," to lead a team that consists of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh, reprising her role from "Black Widow" once again), the Soviet super soldier Red Guardian (David Harbour, also from "Black Widow"), disgraced Captain America replacement John Walker (aka U.S. Agent, played by Wyatt Russell), and the Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen from "Ant-Man and the Wasp"). Oh, and also, Taskmaster is there... for a bit. Anyway, their big baddie in the film is the all-powerful Superman-like antihero The Sentry, a role originally meant for "Invincible" star Steven Yeun. After Yeun had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, Pullman was brought in, and having now seen the film for ourselves, we can't imagine anyone else in the role.
"Thunderbolts*" relies entirely on Pullman's ability to get the audience on his character's side, portraying him not just as a sympathetic victim of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) ambition but a lost soul just as worthy of love and community as the rest of the cast. Even if his insane power level makes the film's fight sequences kind of pointless, Pullman successfully helps land a climax that is based squarely in emotional revelation and catharsis rather than fists and lasers. He turned a B-list Marvel Comics character into the best MCU villain in recent years, a feat that required significant acting chops to pull off. We can't wait to see Pullman and the Sentry return to the big screen in "Avengers: Doomsday," which is due for release in 2026.