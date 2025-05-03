Superman Vs Sentry: Who Is More Powerful?

Spoilers for "Thunderbolts*" follow.

"Superman" — directed by James Gunn, and starring David Corenswet as the big blue boy scout — is soaring into theaters this July. Hopefully, its impact will be big enough to push the new DC Universe on film forward.

Advertisement

But before Superman returns to the silver screen, Marvel has debuted its own Superman-analog for the big screen. "Thunderbolts*", which is one of the better and most emotional Marvel Studios movies in recent years, introduces Bob Reynolds (Lewis Pullman) aka The Sentry. CIA Director and Sentry's creator Valentina "Val" Allegra De Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) brands him Earth's Mightiest Hero, because the Sentry is meant to be worth all six of the Avengers in one. The Sentry may indeed be as powerful as the Man of Steel, but if these two caped heroes ever fought, who would prevail?

Now, there's no actual answer. Spoiler alert: Superman and the Sentry aren't real. They can't fight without an opinionated writer shaping the outcome. That's why, sometimes, a guy wearing a batsuit can kick Superman's teeth in. In "The Dark Knight Returns" Frank Miller wanted Batman to defeat Superman, to show Bruce triumphing over the ultimate challenge and the Reaganite America which Clark represented. So, that's exactly what happened, even though Batman should "logically" have no chance against someone with Superman's abilities.

Advertisement

DC Comics

But that doesn't mean we can't examine the evidence to make our own conclusions. That's what a comic writer does to write a compelling fight between two super-powerful characters: look at the characters' traits, strengths, and weaknesses, and how they would interact with their opponents'.

Say you're writing a fight between Doctor Doom and Magneto. It's a logical conclusion that, since Doom's armor is metal, Magneto easily defeats him. But it'd be just as easy to counter that Doom — skilled sorcerer that he is — would've enchanted his armor to block Magneto's abilities from affecting it. That's not an easy out, it's a reasoned extrapolation of outcome from the characters as they exist.

What sort of extrapolations can we make out of pitting Superman against the Sentry?