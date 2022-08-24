Will Top Gun: Maverick Ever Get A Sequel?

I think it is safe to say that, as of when this is being written, "Top Gun: Maverick" is the film of 2022. Now, you may not consider it the best film of the year, but in terms of impact on the world at large, nothing beats it. Its status as a box office juggernaut has been firmly established, having grossed an astounding $1.4 billion worldwide and consistently holding a place in the top five domestically every weekend. The film only just hit digital retailers for purchase yesterday. Even more unheard of in today's quickening theaters to home video pipeline, its physical media release on 4K and Blu-ray won't be until November 1, 2022 — 23 weeks after its initial release. Tom Cruise and Paramount have successfully turned "Top Gun: Maverick" into an event. It helps they made a great movie as well.

Because this is Hollywood, you cannot simply have one enormous success with a picture and be content with it. No, we must immediately be discussing the possibility of a sequel. As Tom Cruise is now 60 years old, the possibility of waiting another 36 years for a sequel seems out of the question, so if one comes along, it would have to be relatively soon. Nothing has been announced, and the people involved are skittish to broach the notion. Frankly, if a sequel were ever to happen, it all comes down to Tom Cruise.