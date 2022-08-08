Tom Cruise And Mission: Impossible Director Christopher McQuarrie Are Planning A Musical

Tom Cruise has spent more than a decade becoming arguably the biggest action star alive, constantly defying every law of physics and putting himself in dangerous situations for our entertainment. But after so many great stunts, it can be hard to forget that Cruise is more than an action star and a former sex symbol: He is also a rather funny comedic performer and an even better dancer. Case in point: His sublime performance as Les Grossman, the gruff studio executive in 2008's "Tropic Thunder."

A standout performance in a film full of standout performances, Cruise put decades of experiences with awful studio executives who don't care about anything or anyone that doesn't make them money into a bizarre and hilarious performance. It is also a performance Cruise seems to have enjoyed; he reprised the role several times including at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards, and reportedly was working on a script for a Les Grossman spin-off over a decade ago.

Well, there is a new chance for a Grossman comeback, because Cruise seems to be wanting a break from action movies following the gargantuan two-part "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning," and a new report says he's re-teaming with writer/director Christopher McQuarrie to do it.

McQuarrie and Cruise have become one of the hottest and biggest actor/director duos around, having worked together in one way or another since 2008's "Valkyrie." Now, the two are reuniting for not one, not two, but potentially three big new projects, including a full-blown musical.