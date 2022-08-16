Here's When You Can Watch Top Gun: Maverick At Home

Somewhere in a Paramount corner office, executives are putting together their desperate plea to convince Tom Cruise to return for "Top Gun 3." Indeed, that's the only logical response to the truly wild success of "Top Gun: Maverick," which has soared beyond expectations, breezed past box office records, and continues to make a killing as recently as this past weekend when it narrowly missed the number two spot at the box office despite being in its 12th week of release.

The Joseph Kosinski-directed film is a sequel to the 1986 classic "Top Gun," following up on Cruise's courageous pilot 30 years after his first outing. The top-notch cast includes the return of Cruise as Maverick and Val Kilmer as Iceman, along with new cast members like Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, and Jennifer Connelly. The action-packed nostalgia fest was always destined to be a good time at the theater, but "Maverick" takes to the potential of a legacy sequel to the next level. To the surprise of everyone (except, of course, Tom Cruise) "Top Gun: Maverick" is the biggest movie of the year by a considerable margin. Not only is it a stunning theatrical experience, but it also seems to be wildly addictive.

Unless Cruise is buying out all these theaters himself, there's a good chance you've already watched Pete "Maverick" Mitchell return to the big screen. But on the off-chance that you haven't already seen the film — or more likely, if you're aching to see Cruise hit Mach 10 once more — then here's some great news: as of next week, you can enjoy the need for speed from the comfort of your own home. After a couple of victory laps around the box office, "Top Gun: Maverick" is finally arriving on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.