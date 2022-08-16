Here's When You Can Watch Top Gun: Maverick At Home
Somewhere in a Paramount corner office, executives are putting together their desperate plea to convince Tom Cruise to return for "Top Gun 3." Indeed, that's the only logical response to the truly wild success of "Top Gun: Maverick," which has soared beyond expectations, breezed past box office records, and continues to make a killing as recently as this past weekend when it narrowly missed the number two spot at the box office despite being in its 12th week of release.
The Joseph Kosinski-directed film is a sequel to the 1986 classic "Top Gun," following up on Cruise's courageous pilot 30 years after his first outing. The top-notch cast includes the return of Cruise as Maverick and Val Kilmer as Iceman, along with new cast members like Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, and Jennifer Connelly. The action-packed nostalgia fest was always destined to be a good time at the theater, but "Maverick" takes to the potential of a legacy sequel to the next level. To the surprise of everyone (except, of course, Tom Cruise) "Top Gun: Maverick" is the biggest movie of the year by a considerable margin. Not only is it a stunning theatrical experience, but it also seems to be wildly addictive.
Unless Cruise is buying out all these theaters himself, there's a good chance you've already watched Pete "Maverick" Mitchell return to the big screen. But on the off-chance that you haven't already seen the film — or more likely, if you're aching to see Cruise hit Mach 10 once more — then here's some great news: as of next week, you can enjoy the need for speed from the comfort of your own home. After a couple of victory laps around the box office, "Top Gun: Maverick" is finally arriving on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.
Find Top Gun: Maverick on digital and DVD
"Top Gun: Maverick" flies onto digital starting August 23, 2022. Its physical release will follow, but not until November 1, 2022, when the film will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.
The upcoming release will take fans deeper into the making of the movie, with over 110 minutes of bonus content. Thanks to the press cycle, we've heard plenty of chatter about the intensive training that the actors endured before shooting their aerial sequences — but now, the bonus content will let us see that preparation for ourselves. Other additions include behind-the-scenes interviews with the filmmakers and a masterclass from Tom Cruise. You can find the details below.
- Cleared For Take Off – Witness the most intense film training program as the cast prepare themselves for filming while pulling multiple G's in a fighter plane.
- Breaking New Ground: Filming Top Gun: Maverick – Prepare to take flight as you go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick on a journey to capture the most spectacular aerial sequences ever!
- A Love Letter To Aviation – Tom Cruise shares his passion for aviation as he pilots his own aircraft, a vintage World War II P-51 Mustang, which would have been the Top Gun aircraft of its day.
- Forging The Darkstar – Pushing the limits beyond Mach-10, the future of aviation is unveiled through an impressive experimental aircraft specially designed for the movie.
- Masterclass with Tom Cruise (Cannes Film Festival) – Tom Cruise discusses his incredible career at the flagship event of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
- "Hold My Hand" – The Lady Gaga music video
- "I Ain't Worried" – The OneRepublic music video
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer – Watch the official teaser trailer for Mission: Impossible sequel starring Tom Cruise.