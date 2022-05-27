Top Gun: Maverick Writers Christopher McQuarrie And Justin Marks On Flying In The Jets And Bringing Iceman Back [Interview]

In terms of balancing nostalgia and updating the story, McQuarrie said that he had to ignore the last film. "I do not think about it for one minute," he said. "If you start thinking about it, you over-correct and we just drive right off the road. That really was the discipline of this movie, was try not to look directly at the original 'Top Gun.' We're not trying to top it. We're not trying to match it. We're just trying to make a movie worthy of that." (I did make sure to thank him for putting in a beach scene, and he said, "Yes, indeed. You've got to do that. Got to have a beach.")

Marks, who has a "story by" credit on the film, said that to break the story, they had to "find some way to capture that same lightning in a bottle, and the only way you can do that is you can't go around trying to look for the same lightning. And the only way you can do that is you can't go around trying to look for the same [thing]. We had feelings from the original that we wanted to maintain — wanting to be out there on the beach at magic hour playing volleyball with your friends — but then at the end of the day, you've got to find something new, and I think that's something Tom's really intent on finding."

Marks also joked about the research, saying he did "way too much, when you consider how many drinks I had to consume with so many pilots to win their trust and to know what they were like on a day-to-day basis, because that's what we show up to see." He called the pilots he spoke with "larger than life."

"You see them as human beings," he said. "That's the thing we want to do. A lot of this was just about staying up all night, waking up hungover and showing up on the runway with them and doing it again ... they live hard. I was amazed, amazed, at the way pilots do what they do and still throw back like that and have as much fun as they have."