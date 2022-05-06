Watch The Music Video For Lady Gaga's Top Gun: Maverick Theme Song

When "Top Gun" arrived in 1986, it came with one of the most popular movie soundtracks to date, boasting the Oscar-winning single "Take My Breath Away" as performed by the new wave band Berlin, and two absolute bangers by Kenny Loggins, "Playing with the Boys" and "Danger Zone." The "Top Gun" soundtrack hit number one in the U.S. charts for five non consecutive weeks in 1986, was the best selling soundtrack of 1986, and is still largely considered to be one of the best movie soundtracks ever crafted. There were humongous musical shoes to fill for the sequel "Top Gun: Maverick," and there was no one other than Lady Gaga fit to fill them. During a visit to "The Late Late Show," Tom Cruise praised Gaga's song "Hold My Hand" as a worthy successor to the memorable music of the original.

"There was a sound we were looking for ... she presented her song to us and it just opened up the whole movie," he said to James Corden. Cruise said that the song opened the doors to "the emotional core of the film" and that once the song started playing, everything came together. "The song she'd written just fell right in and became, really, the underlying score and the heartbeat of our film."

Today, Lady Gaga has released a moving music video for "Hold My Hand" highlighting the new film, as well as honoring one of the most emotional scenes of the original film. Strap in pilots, we're gonna watch Goose die again and cry a bunch.