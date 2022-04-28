Top Gun: Maverick Early Buzz: The Sequel Soars, See It On The Biggest Screen You Can

If you want to catch up on the first film, you can watch "Top Gun" right now on Netflix. Make sure to stay tuned for /Film's full review of the long-awaited sequel. Here comes the praise!

/Film's Ben Pearson says that the plot is similar to the first film, but calls it "satisfying," with the added drama between generations and "absolutely killer action."

Top Gun: Maverick: Just because something is predictable doesnâ€™t make it any less satisfying. It has a near-identical structure to the original, but with some added drama between Maverick and Gooseâ€™s son. Absolutely killer air action. Itâ€™s exactly what fans will want. — Ben Pearson (@benpears) April 28, 2022

Shaurya Chawla gives a nod to Tom Cruise's actual flying and says to see it on the biggest screen you can.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK is a lot of fun, loaded to the brim with some jaw-dropping flight sequences (Tom Cruise is really a madman for some of this), tons of nostalgic callbacks to the first and a few surprisingly emotional beats. See it on the biggest, loudest screen. #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/chCAxdyKe1 — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) April 28, 2022

Jeff Sneider predicts that this will get a Best Picture nod!

TOP GUN: MAVERICK is the perfect blockbuster. Not only did it feature dazzling aerial combat sequences, but I actually cried, itâ€™s that emotional. And call me crazy, but I humbly predict that it WILL land a Best Picture nod next year. Itâ€™s not just THAT good, itâ€™s VERY good. 😉 — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 28, 2022

Scott Menzel says it leans on the nostalgia and in a good way.

Top Gun: Maverick soars! While the story relies heavily on the original as well as nostalgia, the film serves as the ultimate 80s throwback and is such a genuine crowd pleaser. Miles Teller and Tom Cruise are magical together. Another massive win for Paramount. #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/Kl62KR9wIx — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) April 28, 2022

Deadline's Pete Hammond says this "soars" and calls out Tom Cruise's performance.

Top Gun Maverick at CinemaCon first screening a triumph. Stirring, exciting, emotional, proud. Tom Cruise in a movie star performance for the ages, yes, this soars and so worth the long wait. — Pete Hammond (@DeadlinePete) April 28, 2022

Light the Fuse podcast says that "Top Gun: Maverick" made him laugh and cry and made his heart race.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK is everything we wanted it to be and more. So many laughs, so many tears, and your heart rate will be through the roof. Absolutely thrilling. Our episode discussing the movie and the M:I-7 trailer will be out tonight.#TopGunMaverick #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/RepJT8rjKu — Light the Fuse Podcast (@LightTheFusePod) April 28, 2022

i09's Germain Lussier would happily be Maverick's wingman anytime.

Full disclosure. Iâ€™m a huge Top Gun fan. But I think even if I wasnâ€™t, I would have LOVED Top Gun: Maverick. The action is intense & gorgeous, characters and relationships rich & rewarding, then it tugs on the heart strings too. Itâ€™s a special sequel & Iâ€™ll be its wingman anytime pic.twitter.com/i23WuIvE9m — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 28, 2022

Another call to watch this on the big screen from Collider's Steve Weintraub who also praises Miles Teller and Glen Powell's performances.

Absolutely loved #TopGunMaverick. Blown away by the cinematography and flying scenes and of course @TomCruiseâ€™s performance. Rest of the cast was great with special props to @Miles_Teller and @glenpowell. This is the kind of movie you want to see on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/PIfs2aGi2v — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 28, 2022

Erik Davis from Fandango said he cried through the entire movie and says to make this your Memorial Day watch.

Folks, trust me when I say this is a legitimately GREAT film. Whatever your plans are for Memorial Day weekend, make #TopGunMaverick a part of them. I think I cried the whole frigginâ€™ movie because Iâ€™m such a dork. Loved the cast, and itâ€™s another classic @TomCruise performance. pic.twitter.com/NpHFUhdTHC — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 28, 2022

IndieWire's Chris Lindahl says this is a "big screen spectacle."

After hearing for a week about movies that need to be seen in theaters, Paramount delivered a big-screen spectacle in Top Gun: Maverick at #CinemaCon, a solid standalone actioner that gets its heart from the backstory of the original film. — Chris Lindahl (@cmlindahl) April 28, 2022

Benito Donato says Tom Cruise is the GOAT!

TOP GUN MAVERICK is fantastic. The directing is insane with a nice grounded and emotional story. Action sequences that will keep your heart racing. Tom cruise is the GOAT!! Watch this on the biggest screen when it comes out #TopGunMaverick — Benito Donato (@ben_donald) April 28, 2022

John Rocha of The Outlaw Nation says this film is incredible, but in all caps!

MY GOD. #TopGunMaverick is an INCREDIBLE return to the franchise that was absolutely worth the wait! It honors the first #TopGun while blazing itâ€™s own path in the sky! The story, acting, emotions and those DOGFIGHT SEQUENCES are all excellent. ENJOY THIS ONE, MY FRIENDS!!! pic.twitter.com/vBrr6ahNXB — John Rocha aka The Outlaw Nation (@TheRochaSays) April 28, 2022

Drew Taylor of The Wrap says this is "easily the best film of the year."

#TopGunMaverick is a profound cinematic experience and easily the best film of the year. What Kosinski, @chrismcquarrie, @eddiehamilton and of course @TomCruise have accomplished is epic and intimate, heart stopping and heartbreaking. However good you think itâ€™ll be, itâ€™s better. pic.twitter.com/gZ75xQYxDs — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) April 28, 2022

Check out the film's official synopsis:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

"Top Gun: Maverick" will hit theaters on May 27, 2022.