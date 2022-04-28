Top Gun: Maverick Early Buzz: The Sequel Soars, See It On The Biggest Screen You Can

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick Paramount Pictures
By Jenna Busch/April 28, 2022 3:22 pm EDT

We're deep into CinemaCon right now, and the lucky few are in Las Vegas, watching a screening of "Top Gun: Maverick." That few includes our own Ben Pearson, who has been bringing us info on all the movie footage the studios have been showing. Though full reviews of the Paramount Pictures film are embargoed for a while, reactions to the screening are not! That means we've gathered up all the early buzz for you right here at /Film. 

If you're feeling the need for speed, strap in. These actors are really doing some of their own flying! "Top Gun: Maverick" is directed by Joseph Kosinski, with a script from Christopher McQuarrie, with Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer. The film stars Tom Cruise, who returns as Maverick, and Miles Teller, as the son of the late pilot Goose, played by Anthony Edwards in the film. Val Kilmer will return as Iceman, now a Vice Admiral. Also joining the cast are Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris.

I'm hoping for another volleyball scene. I know I'm not alone. Check out the incredibly positive early buzz for "Top Gun: Maverick" below!

Top Gun: Maverick early buzz

If you want to catch up on the first film, you can watch "Top Gun" right now on Netflix. Make sure to stay tuned for /Film's full review of the long-awaited sequel. Here comes the praise!

/Film's Ben Pearson says that the plot is similar to the first film, but calls it "satisfying," with the added drama between generations and "absolutely killer action."

Shaurya Chawla gives a nod to Tom Cruise's actual flying and says to see it on the biggest screen you can.

Jeff Sneider predicts that this will get a Best Picture nod!

Scott Menzel says it leans on the nostalgia and in a good way.

Deadline's Pete Hammond says this "soars" and calls out Tom Cruise's performance.

Light the Fuse podcast says that "Top Gun: Maverick" made him laugh and cry and made his heart race.

i09's Germain Lussier would happily be Maverick's wingman anytime.

Another call to watch this on the big screen from Collider's Steve Weintraub who also praises Miles Teller and Glen Powell's performances.

Erik Davis from Fandango said he cried through the entire movie and says to make this your Memorial Day watch.

IndieWire's Chris Lindahl says this is a "big screen spectacle."

Benito Donato says Tom Cruise is the GOAT!

John Rocha of The Outlaw Nation says this film is incredible, but in all caps!

Drew Taylor of The Wrap says this is "easily the best film of the year."

Check out the film's official synopsis: 

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

"Top Gun: Maverick" will hit theaters on May 27, 2022.

