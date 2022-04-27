Lady Gaga Will Take Your Breath Away With A New Original Song For Top Gun: Maverick

There might only be one song you think of when "Top Gun" pops into your head, but Lady Gaga is here to challenge your pre-conceived aviation movie-themed notions. That's right, just like the James Bond franchise, every new "Top Gun" movie will get a new song, and this time, our girl Gaga is here to ferry us through the world of high octane pilot stunts (I need you to know that I did just type "coctane" instead of octane and I almost wanted to keep it because it felt so right) of the upcoming "Top Gun: Maverick." A good musician-movie collab sets the tone sonically and aesthetically, and while Gaga might not have been at the top of my list for a new "Top Gun" song, she's definitely an artist that is filled with surprises.

Unfortunately, we don't know what Lady Gaga's "Maverick" song will sound like, because it hasn't been released. But we do know that the song is called "Hold My Hand" and we have some slivers of info that lead me to believe it's going to be really emo. Gaga fired out some cryptic tweets recently that seem like they could be lyrics from "Hold My hand," starting off with this:

Hold my hand everything will be ok I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 26, 2022

And then followed it up with: