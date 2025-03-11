Is Brie Larson's Lessons In Chemistry Based On A True Story?

This article contains a discussion of sexual assault.

In the fall of 2023, Bonnie Garmus' hit 2022 novel "Lessons in Chemistry" was adapted for the small screen via Apple TV+. With Oscar winner Brie Larson at the helm — as both the miniseries' star and executive producer — the story focuses on Larson's character Elizabeth Zott, who overcomes institutionalized sexism in the scientific community in a very unexpected way. So is Elizabeth Zott a real person?

No. She is not. "Lessons in Chemistry" comes entirely from Garmus' novel, which is a work of complete fiction. Yes, it's tempting to imagine that Elizabeth, a woman with a spine of steel who meets every hurdle she encounters in her life (and there are a lot of them) with strength and smarts, is real, but she is very much a made-up person. With that said, Garmus did tell the Los Angeles Times that she was inspired to write Elizabeth's very fictional story while she was working at a publishing house and watched a male executive take one of her ideas and present it as her own. "I put up a fight because I'm not exactly a shrinking violet," Garmus recalled. "And everyone ignored me. I basically stomped back to my desk. But you know what? It was a really great thing in a way because I was in such a bad mood, that instead of working on the deadline that I was supposed to be working on, I sat down that day, and I wrote the first chapter of 'Lessons in Chemistry.'"

If you're familiar with "Lessons in Chemistry," you'll immediately understand how this incident led to the book's inception. If you're not, let me explain!