2024 Emmy Nominations: Shōgun Leads The Pack, But The Bear Broke An Emmys Record
The nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced live from Hollywood this morning, and "The Bear" and "Shōgun" appear to be the shows to beat. The two FX on Hulu series earned a stunning 23 and 25 nominations respectively, with "Shōgun" earning several cast members first-time nominations and "The Bear" breaking the Emmys' all-time-record for the most nods in one year in the comedy category. The show –- which, as genre purists will surely point out, is actually a dramedy that often leans towards drama –- beats previous record holder "30 Rock" by one nomination.
Elsewhere on the ballot, it's clear that the absence of HBO juggernaut "Succession" has left a void in the drama category, one that several shows are vying to fill. Period pieces "The Gilded Age" and "The Crown" put up a good showing, while sci-fi shows "Fallout" and "3 Body Problem" also found a spot in the Best Drama Category. Several Oscar season darlings are set to keep their lucky streak going on the small screen as well, as Lily Gladstone ("Under The Bridge"), Ryan Gosling ("Saturday Night Live"), and Da'Vine Joy Randolph ("Only Murders in the Building") all earned their first-ever Emmy nods today.
The limited series category, in particular, recognized several talented openly LGBTQ+ actors this year, including but not limited to Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey ("Fellow Travelers"), Richard Gadd and Nava Mau ("Baby Reindeer"), Andrew Scott ("Ripley"), and Kali Reis and Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Night Country"). While plenty of returning favorites, including "The Morning Show" and "Abbott Elementary," appear on the ballot this year, the 2024 Emmys seem poised to be a major year for new talent, with 36 first-time nominees in the performing categories. The full nomination list can be found below.
And the nominees are:
Outstanding Animated Program
"Blue Eye Samurai"
"Bob's Burgers"
"Scavengers Reign"
"The Simpsons"
"X-Men '97"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"
Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"
Jon Hamm, "Fargo"
Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
Andrew Scott, "Ripley"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"
Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"
Juno Temple, "Fargo"
Sophia Vergara, "Griselda"
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"
Robert Downey Jr., "The Sympathizer"
Tom Goodman-Hill, "Baby Reindeer"
John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"
Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"
Lewis Pullman, "Lessons in Chemistry"
Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series:
Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"
Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"
Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"
Aja Naomi King, "Lessons in Chemistry"
Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
Nava Mau, "Baby Reindeer'
Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"
Outstanding Limited Series
"Baby Reindeer"
"Fargo"
"Lessons in Chemistry"
"Ripley"
"True Detective: Night Country"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba, "Hijack"
Donald Glover, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"
Walton Goggins, "Fallout"
Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"
Dominic West, "The Crown"
Outstanding Lead Actress in A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"
Maya Erskine, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"
Anna Sawai, "Shōgun"
Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"
Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, "Shōgun"
Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"
Takehiro Hira, "Shōgun"
Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"
Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"
Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"
Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"
Lesley Manville, "The Crown"
Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"
Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"
Outstanding Drama Series
"The Crown"
"Fallout"
"The Gilded Age"
"The Morning Show"
"Mr. and Mrs. Smith"
"Shōgun"
"Slow Horses"
"Three Body Problem"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"
Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
D'Pharoah Woon-a-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
Maya Rudolph, "Loot"
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"
Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"
Tyler James WIlliams, "Abbott Elementary"
Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"
Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"
Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"
Outstanding Comedy Series
"Abbott Elementary"
"The Bear"
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
"Hacks"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Palm Royale"
"Reservation Dogs"
"What We Do in the Shadows"