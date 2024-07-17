2024 Emmy Nominations: Shōgun Leads The Pack, But The Bear Broke An Emmys Record

The nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced live from Hollywood this morning, and "The Bear" and "Shōgun" appear to be the shows to beat. The two FX on Hulu series earned a stunning 23 and 25 nominations respectively, with "Shōgun" earning several cast members first-time nominations and "The Bear" breaking the Emmys' all-time-record for the most nods in one year in the comedy category. The show –- which, as genre purists will surely point out, is actually a dramedy that often leans towards drama –- beats previous record holder "30 Rock" by one nomination.

Elsewhere on the ballot, it's clear that the absence of HBO juggernaut "Succession" has left a void in the drama category, one that several shows are vying to fill. Period pieces "The Gilded Age" and "The Crown" put up a good showing, while sci-fi shows "Fallout" and "3 Body Problem" also found a spot in the Best Drama Category. Several Oscar season darlings are set to keep their lucky streak going on the small screen as well, as Lily Gladstone ("Under The Bridge"), Ryan Gosling ("Saturday Night Live"), and Da'Vine Joy Randolph ("Only Murders in the Building") all earned their first-ever Emmy nods today.

The limited series category, in particular, recognized several talented openly LGBTQ+ actors this year, including but not limited to Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey ("Fellow Travelers"), Richard Gadd and Nava Mau ("Baby Reindeer"), Andrew Scott ("Ripley"), and Kali Reis and Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Night Country"). While plenty of returning favorites, including "The Morning Show" and "Abbott Elementary," appear on the ballot this year, the 2024 Emmys seem poised to be a major year for new talent, with 36 first-time nominees in the performing categories. The full nomination list can be found below.