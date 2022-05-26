Top Gun: Maverick's Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, And Jay Ellis Have A Need For Speed [Interview]

I'd love to hear about the training because I hear, Lewis, that you might have almost killed someone.

[group laughter]

Barbaro: Who said that?

Might have been Greg.

Pullman: I know exactly what he is referring to. He's referring to the "swim fizz" moment where we were put in a dunker, and you're all in line and you're blindfolded and you get dunked underwater, and you flip upside down — you have to train for this, in case you have to do a crash landing or eject over seas. And Tarzan was right next to me. So, my role was, blindfolded, I'm upside down, I have to knock out this window, and then swim out.

You hear the buzzer go off. Immediately upon the buzzer going off, Tarzan swims to the side, I'm about to go knock the window open, he kicks me in the face.

Ellis: Oh, he kicked me, too!

Pullman: Yeah! Yeah, right in the jaw.

Ellis: He kicked me in the head — like in the back of the head!

Pullman: He claims that I was taking too long, but he kicked me almost a split second after the buzzer went off. So, I'd just like to clear the air ... Yeah, no ...

Barbaro: He almost killed you. [laughs]

Pullman: He almost actually killed me, yeah. [laughs]

Ellis: He's a real kicker! [laughs]

The flight training looks terrifying, and you guys are also shooting your own footage up there. What was that like?

Ellis: It was amazing. I mean, I think parts of it were a bit intimidating at first, but then you realize you have Claudio [Miranda], who's like one of the most amazing DPs walking the Earth. You have Tom, who's obviously walking us through the performance stuff. And then Joe [Kosinski] is walking us through performance stuff, as well as making sure we get certain moments.



There's so many hands and so many people around you to make you great. So by the time you get into the jet and you flip the camera for the first time ... the first flight, everybody's like, "Wait. Am I doing this right? Okay. Clap. Roll. Okay." Everybody's nervous on the first one, but after your first flight and you kind of get the mechanics of it, after that, you kind of cruise a little bit. Because like, certain things just become second nature because we've rehearsed it so much, or the training was so specific that we were so well prepared for it.

Barbaro: It's funny, because this film was so intense on the ground. It's a follow-up to an incredible film that people love and cherish and feel a lot of ownership over, both in the world and the aviation community, especially. So there's so much pressure on this going well on the ground. And then all of that, just triples in size, or quadruples, in the plane. It was wildly intense, but we kind of just had to take it one step at a time.

Pullman: Just one flight at a time. That's all you could do.

Barbaro: One note at a time, one line at a time.