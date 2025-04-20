There are a lot of elements that go into making a movie great, from the screenplay, to the direction, and even the editing. It's not uncommon for the main factor to be the actors, as is the case for some of the worst movies ever made. Some of the best "so bad it's good" movies of all time have performances that are so terrible, they're somehow more memorable than some of their actors' greater roles. However, being in a bad movie hasn't stopped some actors from maintaining their reputations in Hollywood.

As proven time and time again, actors cannot be judged by the quality of their worst movies. Some undoubtedly incredible actors have made misguided choices in their careers, whether it's a poor attempt at gaining mainstream attention or a project that just simply didn't come out they way they intended. For years, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were ridiculed for their performances in the "Twilight" movies, only for their recent careers to prove that they're actually some of the best actors of their generation.

Some actors, try as they might, may rarely be able to turn in great performances. Meanwhile, others not only put their best foot forward every time, but in some cases, they're able to elevate the material. For these 10 actors, they may have starred in a few clunkers every now and then, but even in their worst films, they still somehow manage to blow us away.

Here are 10 actors who always make bad movies better.