10 Best Movies Set In Connecticut, Ranked

Connecticut is one of the smallest, and more anonymous, of the 50 American states. With New York to the west of us and Boston to the east, the Nutmeg State has an unavoidable vibe of being stuck between two actually interesting places. I'm a lifelong Connecticuter, but I can't say we share the same fervor of statewide pride as, say, Texas does.

If we have a statewide reputation, it's for being a (new) haven of rich, sleepy suburbs — so no surprise that many of your favorite actors have settled in Connecticut. We gave Hollywood Katharine Hepburn, Robert Mitchum, Meg Ryan, Paul Giamatti, Seth MacFarlane, and many more. Plus, the stereotypes of the state make it a favorite for dramas and/or comedies (often both in one film) tackling suburban ennui. There's no real town named Stars Hollow, but "Gilmore Girls" gets the Nutmeg mood right.

Actor and film historian Illeana Douglas literally wrote the book about "Connecticut in the Movies: From Dream Houses to Dark Suburbia," looking at how many films take place in the state and classifying them by the ideas they share. Born in New Haven and raised in Old Saybrook, Douglas opens her book by writing: "Two things that have always brought me happiness are movies and Connecticut." Perhaps if you know the best films set in the state, you could say the same.