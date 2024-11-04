Finally, Some Good News: Orphan 3 Is Actually Happening

There's something wrong with Esther ... again! In the biggest "hell yeah" news of the day, Variety is reporting that a third film in the "Orphan" franchise is on the way, and Isabelle Fuhrman will once again play Esther, everyone's favorite killer "kid." Fuhrman made her Esther debut in Jaume Collet-Serra's delightfully lurid 2009 horror-thriller "Orphan," about a couple (played by scream queen Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard) who adopt a 9-year-old girl from Russia. The child, Esther, seems polite and sweet ... at first. Eventually, the audience sees that Esther is a full-blown psycho, willing to kill anyone who gets in her way. But this was no mere "killer kid" horror movie, folks! In a whopper of a twist, it's revealed that Esther is actually Leena Klammer, a woman in her 30s who only appears to be a child due to hypopituitarism.

The end of "Orphan" saw Esther/Leena defeated and killed, but 13 years later, she returned in the prequel movie "Orphan: First Kill." Rather than recast the role with an age-appropriate performer, Fuhrman played Esther yet again, which was kind of mind-boggling since the actress, who was 12 when the first movie was released, was now 25. Using some trick photography and little behind-the-scenes sleight of hand that included Fuhrman walking around on her knees, "Orphan: First Kill" did a pretty convincing job making it appear that Fuhrman was still a child (or rather, an adult posing as a child ... which makes sense, since that's exactly what she was).

Now, Esther is coming back for a new movie. How? Who knows! Why? Why not?