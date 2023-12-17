Orphan 3 In The Works, Director Says Horror Franchise's Rulebook Has 'Opened Up'

A third "Orphan" film is already in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and it's set to have a wild twist on par with the first two bonkers horror movies. THR caught up with William Brent Bell, who directed "Orphan: First Kill," to discuss his new movie "Lord of Misrule." Along the way, the filmmaker spilled the beans about the future of "Orphan," saying, "As long as we get excited about the stories, there are so many directions to go, and we're developing a third one now."

Details about the threequel are scarce at this point, and Bell didn't note exactly who's returning for the next installment of the killer "kid" franchise, but he did imply that certain major story moments have already been dreamed up. "David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who created the first one, was very much involved in the second one, and he was like, 'The 'Orphan' movie is about the twist. That's what it has to have,'" Bell explained. He added, "Knowing where we are in the process already, I'm extremely excited about the twists and turns that we have in store."

Bell said the surprise success of the second film, a prequel that came over a decade after the original and dropped on Paramount+ the same day it hit theaters, made him realize how much creative juice this franchise could have. "By the time it was released, I took a breath and went, 'What if nobody buys it? What if it doesn't work?'" Bell told THR, referencing the risk that came with having 26-year-old Isabelle Fuhrman play a character who was meant to be believable as a young child.