Elizabeth Olsen Has One Condition To Return As Marvel's Scarlet Witch

This article contains spoilers for "Agatha All Along."

Whatever happened to the Scarlet Witch? The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has a devoted fanbase who've stayed stanning as she went from henchvillain to Avenger to a multiverse-unraveling big bad.

Wanda was last seen in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," with all of Mount Wundagore coming down on her. Death in superhero stories follows two rules, though: if there's no shot where the light leaves someone's eye, and no corpse is seen afterward, they aren't really dead. Wanda got neither, so her return seems inevitable, even if "WandaVision" spin-off "Agatha All Along" played coy about her survival.

Olsen, who has admitted in the past that "I never know what [Marvel Studios is] doing next," seems open to putting on the scarlet tiara again, though. During a recent interview on Dublin's FM104 radio with her "His Three Daughters" co-star Carrie Coon, Olsen said: "If there's a good way to use [Wanda] I'm always happy to come back, however they can make that make sense."

What does "a good way to use her" mean to Olsen? Based on these comments, she thought Wanda was well served in her first major film ("Avengers: Age of Ultron"), but then the films struggled to do right by her. (She found Wanda's corseted look in "Civil War" and "Infinity War"/"Endgame" too revealing a costume, for one thing.) "WandaVision" got things back on track for Wanda, Olsen thought, but then Scarlet Witch's villainous turn in "Multiverse of Madness" was too repetitive from "WandaVision" (since screenwriter Michael Waldron hadn't finished the show).

Then again, Olsen has also said her favorite Scarlet Witch comics are the ones where Wanda loses her mind (there are a lot of those). One of those is the Scarlet Witch story MCU fans have been clamoring for since 2015.