His Three Daughters Review: Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, And Elizabeth Olsen Are Magnificent In This Emotional Drama

What a joy it is to watch great actors work. "His Three Daughters" is many things, but most of all it's a wonderful showcase for its three leads, Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen. Coon, Lyonne, and Olsen do arguably the best work of their careers here, turning in three nuanced, layered performances and creating characters that feel achingly authentic. You have likely met people exactly like the characters portrayed here. You might even see yourself within them. As I watched the three leads build their respective characters from the ground up, I was taken aback at how familiar they all seemed. "I know these people," I thought. "I've met them before."

Writer-director Azazel Jacobs has created a stirring, emotional drama; a film about grief, and all the warring emotions that come with it. Anyone who has gone through the experience of losing a loved one — and that's pretty much all of us, isn't it? — will recognize something here. This is a movie about death, but it's not an endlessly dour experience. It's funny, it's upsetting, it's real. And at the center of it all are those three performances, pulling us through a rollercoaster of emotions. This material could easily be translated to the stage, but it doesn't feel stagey. Jacobs' direction lets the space the characters inhabit — a roomy but small New York apartment — feel cinematic, from the way we enter some rooms while never see others. Long shots of windows and uninhabited spaces speak volumes without a word.

"His Three Daughters" does an incredible job setting things in motion with its opening scene, telling us almost everything we need to know about the three leads: Carrie Coon's Katie, who rattles off a nervous monologue; Natasha Lyonne's Rachel, who sits silently and doesn't even attempt to get a word in; and Elizabeth Olsen's Christina, who seems to be entirely in her own world. These three characters are sisters — we eventually learn that only Katie and Christina have the same mother, but all three share the same father, and that father, Vincent, is dying. Jacobs keeps Vincent off screen for almost the entire movie — Katie and Christina visit him as he lays on his deathbed in his bedroom, but we, the audience, never go in there. Neither does Rachel. She'll stand in the doorway, but never go into the room herself. Katie, the more prickly of the three sisters, resents this, seeming unwilling to process the fact that confronting her dying father might be too much for Rache to handle.