The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Netflix In September 2024
Ah, the fall. In the words of the great philosopher Calvin, "Bugs are dying by the truckload! Ha ha ha! Good riddance to 'em all!" We've still a few weeks left of summer on the calendar, but the days are already getting shorter and dead, crunchy leaves have suddenly begun turning up in my backyard. (No idea how they got there, but that's a mystery for me to solve when I'm off the clock.) More relevant to this discussion, it's that time of year when Netflix's original slate typically becomes a whole lot more interesting. This is when the streamer starts rolling out the awards season hopefuls it acquired at film festivals earlier in the year, along with some of its more niche genre films and TV series.
Whatever you flavor is — whether you're in the mood to traumatize yourself by viewing Studio Ghibli's harrowing animated masterpiece "Grave of the Fireflies" or hate-watch the second half of "Emily in Paris" season 4 or the new season of Ryan Murphy's "Monster" anthology series — Netflix has got you covered for September. Here are our own recommendations for the month, along with everything else that's coming to the platform during that period.
Midnight Run
Buddy movies don't get much better than "Midnight Run." Director Martin Brest's 1988 classic pairs Robert De Niro opposite the late, great Charles Grodin as gruff bounty hunter Jack Walsh and Jonathan "The Duke" Mardukas, a mild-mannered accountant who embezzled millions from the mob and is now being pursued by several parties (including the FBI, who want him to serve as a key witness against his old crooked boss). When Jack sets out to bring "The Duke" in, what should've been a walk in the park — a "midnight run," as they say in the bounty-hunting biz — becomes a wild goose chase across the country as an increasingly enraged Jack struggles to transport his pain-in-the-ass quarry from New York to Los Angeles in five days' time. "Deadpool & Wolverine" owes a heavy debt to Brest's movie, itself a deft balancing act of broadly comedic hijinks, exhilarating action scenes, and earnest drama. Not to mention, with an ensemble that includes Yaphet Kotto, Joe Pantoliano, Dennis Farina, and John Ashton, "Midnight Run" is peak '80s cinema for "Hey I know that guy!" character actors.
Edge of Tomorrow
10 years out, is it fair to call "Edge of Tomorrow" Tom Cruise's best movie from the last decade? The Doug Liman-directed sci-fi action-thriller might not be as relentless as some of its star's other recent vehicles (nor does it see Cruise performing death-defying stunts), but it makes up the difference with a perfect blend of story and spectacle. Similarly, Cruise really challenges himself as an actor here by playing William Cage, a cowardly PR military officer who's forced to join the fight against a futuristic alien invasion, only to die in combat and end up trapped in a time-loop after inadvertently absorbing the other-worldly invaders' ability to reset the day. "Edge of Tomorrow" also gives Cruise one of his all-time great costars with Emily Blunt as Rita Vrataski, a tough-as-nails sergeant who's one of the only people who understands what's happening to Cage and teams up with him to save the world. While we're waiting to see if that long-mooted sequel ever comes to pass, it's as fine a time as any to live, die, repeat with Cruise and Blunt all over again.
Rebel Ridge
Nobody is currently making feel-bad, nerve-wracking thrillers quite like Jeremy Saulnier, the writer/director behind "Blue Ruin," "Hold the Dark," and "Green Room" (aka the film where Captain Picard and Professor X himself, Patrick Stewart, plays the ringleader of a gang of neo-Nazi skinheads). His latest movie, "Rebel Ridge," initially raised eyebrows when its original star, John Boyega, stepped away mid-production for "family reasons." Fortunately, it's now generating serious buzz on much more encouraging grounds thanks to its kick-ass trailer. The film casts Aaron Pierre — who played the man, the myth, the legend that is Mid-Sized Sedan in M. Night Shyamalan's "Old" — as Terry Richmond, an ex-Marine whom a posse of dirty cops unwisely attempts to screw over after he politely tries to bail his cousin out of jail. Between its setup and trailer, "Rebel Ridge" is giving off major "Rambo" vibes — as in, the very first (and only the first) "Rambo" movie, "First Blood," itself a terse, gritty action-drama about the plight of traumatized veterans and police corruption. We're ready to feel bad for you again, Mr. Saulnier.
Twilight of the Gods
Zack Snyder and animation are such an obvious fit that it's surprising it took this long for the two to come together. (Animated owl movie? Come on, everybody knows "Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole" is just an urban myth that nobody's actually seen.) With the filmmaker's "Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas" spinoff series seemingly kaput alongside the rest of the action-horror franchise, "Twilight of the Gods" will instead mark his first venture into the realm of adult animation. The series, which hails from Snyder, "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" alum Eric Carrasco, and seasoned DC Animation director Jay Oliva, appears to give Norse mythology the Snyder treatment, weaving a bloody tale of mortal Viking warriors seeking revenge against the gods that wronged them. /Film's Rafael Motamayor was impressed by the footage he saw at the Annecy Animation Film Festival, writing that "the use of Snyderisms like slow motion, saturated colors, and slick character movements work wonderfully here." Could this be the next "Blue Eye Samurai" for Netflix? No harm in dreaming, I suppose.
Will & Harper
Buddy movies (or buddy-adjacent genre movies) have been something of a theme so far, and that continues with our next pick. A documentary directed by Josh Greenbaum ("Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar"), "Will & Harper" follows Will Ferrell and his real-life longtime friend Harper Steele — who co-wrote the surprisingly funny "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" with Ferrell — as they undertake a road trip in the wake of Steele deciding to undergo gender transition. The film was lauded as a funny, insightful story of friendship and how your average American behaves around transgender people today when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, which is also what led to it being picked up by the biggest streamer on the planet. Netflix's involvement is, admittedly, a double-edged sword for reasons that /Film's BJ Colangelo previously broke down here. Be that as it may, this also means a vital and, by the sound of it, pretty entertaining piece of trans cinema is also going to be widely available, and that's certainly something.
Movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in September 2024
Coming Soon
An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio Case (BR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A star goalkeeper threatens a woman who is pregnant with his child. Her pleas for help go unanswered in the shadow of his fame — then tragedy strikes.
Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell (TH)- NETFLIX FILM
Fighting for survival, a devoted rescue worker attempts to save the kidnapped daughter of a real estate tycoon from a series of deadly situations.
Divorce – NETFLIX FILM
Two ex-spouses find themselves at the mercy of the church when they try to validate their annulment more than twenty years later.
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 2 (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/1/24
- 300
- 5 Centimeters Per Second
- Along Came Polly
- BLUE GIANT
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman
- Dragnet
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- Field of Dreams
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Legends of the Fall
- Magic Mike
- Midnight Run
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
- Shark Tale
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Stand by Me
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
- Wipeout: Batch 3
Avail. 9/2/24
Call the Midwife: Series 13
Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef – NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Watch live on Sept. 2 as hot dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut faces off against rival Takeru Kobayashi in the ultimate wiener-takes-all competition.
The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4
Avail. 9/3/24
Last One Standing: Season 3 (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
Ready, set, talk! A new group of comedians star in a yakuza drama filled with incredible twists and turns. Who will make it to the end of the story?
Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! (GB) – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Phil Wang riffs on reheated rice, octopus intelligence and the importance of fact-checking in this special filmed at Shakespeare's Globe in London.
Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
World Cup champion Hope Solo opens up about her turbulent rise to the top of women's soccer amid public scandals and tension with former teammates.
Avail. 9/4/24
Outlast: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolf experts are dropped in the Alaskan wilderness and must outlast each other in a battle for a million dollar payout. There's only one rule in this cut throat game: they must be part of a team to win.
Avail. 9/5/24
Apollo 13: Survival (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Using original footage and interviews, this documentary tells the nail-biting story of Apollo 13 and the struggle to bring its astronauts safely home.
Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas (MX) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In the dark underbelly of Mexico City, young women seeking stability are lured to a website of sexual exploitation, leading to a series of murders.
The Perfect Couple – NETFLIX SERIES
Amelia is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket, until a shocking death derails the wedding — and turns everyone into a suspect. Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber lead a stellar cast in this delicious whodunit based on Elin Hilderbrand's New York Times bestselling novel.
Avail. 9/6/24
Disco, Ibiza, Locomía (ES) – NETFLIX FILM
In the '80s Ibiza scene, a group of friends in the eccentric band Locomía skyrockets to fame, testing their friendships, identities and careers.
Rebel Ridge – NETFLIX FILM
A former Marine grapples his way through a web of small-town corruption when an attempt to post bail for his cousin escalates into a violent standoff with the local police chief.
Selling Sunset: Season 8 – NETFLIX SERIES
Glam looks. Fierce clashes. Stunning homes. It's business as usual for The Oppenheim Group as they welcome a new agent and bid farewell to a dear friend.
Avail. 9/7/24
Edge of Tomorrow
Avail. 9/9/24
Hot Wheels Let's Race: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
The heat is on as the Hot Wheels kids race to save the Ultimate Garage from a flashy new challenger who's driving a car loaded with special powers!
Avail. 9/10/24
Ahir Shah: Ends (GB) – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
From London's Royal Court Theatre, acclaimed comedian Ahir Shah dishes on class, family and multiculturalism in the UK from his grandfather's view.
Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES
Jack Whitehall and his father embark on a globe-trotting trip to find answers to the big questions facing the comedian after becoming a dad.
Avail. 9/11/24
Boxer (PL) – NETFLIX FILM
With only his wife by his side, a promising young boxer flees communist Poland to chase his dream of becoming the greatest fighter in history.
The Circle: Season 7 – NETFLIX SERIES
Clever catfish, shady tactics and game-changing twists collide as a new group of players competes for $100,000 in the most cutthroat season to date.
Technoboys (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
They're fierce, they're iconic, they're back — and they're totally lost. A boyband seeking a renaissance must navigate a world they barely understand.
Avail. 9/12/24
Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (AR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
From his humble origins to becoming champion of the world, this documentary series recounts the life and career of the iconic Argentinian soccer player.
Billionaire Island (NO) – NETFLIX SERIES
The series is shot at the island of Frøya, Trøndelag, and depicts Norway's much-talked about and major fish farming industry in a new and humorous way. Trine Wiggen leads the cast as a ruthless owner of a Norwegian fish farming company who plans a hostile takeover of her local rival to become the world's largest salmon producer.
Black Mass
Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Emily has everything she wants, but is it what she needs? From skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday, she's ready for her next adventure.
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A mother finds herself drawn into a labyrinth of unanswered questions when she discovers the daughter she gave up for adoption many years ago has disappeared.
Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Esra is drawn back to the perilous events of the past... only this time, she lands in the 40s and starts a desperate search for her birth mother.
Avail. 9/13/24
Officer Black Belt (KR) – NETFLIX FILM
A talented martial artist who can't walk past a person in need unites with a probation officer to fight and prevent crime as a martial arts officer.
Sector 36 (IN) – NETFLIX FILM
Inspired by true events, several children go missing from a basti (slum) in Sector 36. A determined police officer must now face off with a cunning serial killer as a chilling investigation and dark secrets unfold.
Uglies – NETFLIX FILM
In a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards, a teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery embarks on a journey to find her missing friend.
Avail. 9/15/24
Ancient Aliens: Season 8
Heels: Seasons 1-2
Intervention: Season 23
Avail. 9/16/24
30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts
30 for 30: Pony Excess
30 for 30: Rand University
30 for 30: The U
30 for 30: The U Part 2
American Gangster
CoComelon: Season 11 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Wind down and relax with this soothing collection of calming, cozy songs featuring JJ, his family and friends, and everyone's favorite dog, Bingo!
Entourage
Avail. 9/17/24
Culinary Class Wars (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
From restaurant chefs to amateur hobbyists, people from all walks of life with a knack for flavor compete in a fierce culinary showdown.
Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry – NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
A new live weekly series where world-renowned medium Tyler Henry gives celebrity guests hope, healing and long sought-after answers through emotional readings that showcase his gifts as a medium, clairvoyant and medical intuitive.
Avail. 9/18/24
Envious (AR) – NETFLIX SERIES
After a devastating breakup, Vicky tries to save her dream of marriage by seeking new love, unaware this will lead her to a profound self-discovery.
Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2
What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates, the tech visionary and global health and climate philanthropist invites viewers to join him on a learning journey to explore pressing issues facing our world today. Across five episodes, Gates delves into the promise and risks of artificial intelligence; the pervasive challenge of misinformation and the underlying complexity of defining truth in an era of social media; the scale of the climate crisis and the potential of cutting-edge technologies to solve it; the injustice of income inequality and the opportunities to tackle poverty; and how science and innovation is leading to cures for deadly diseases. Featuring insights and commentary from some of the world's most renowned scientists, politicians, thinkers, journalists, medical professionals, artists and more, and executive produced by Oscar winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom), What's Next? offers a glimpse into a more promising and equitable future.
Avail. 9/19/24
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – NETFLIX SERIES
Following the massive success of DAHMER, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's true-crime anthology series returns with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez.
The Queen of Villains (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
Set in the wild '80s, a kind-hearted girl transforms into a bloodthirsty pro wrestler who thrives in chaotic brawls, turning an entire nation against her.
Twilight of the Gods – NETFLIX SERIES
After mortal king Leif and iron-willed warrior Sigrid fall in love, Thor unleashes a wrath of terror that sets them on a merciless mission for vengeance.
Avail. 9/20/24
His Three Daughters – NETFLIX FILM
Three estranged sisters reunite in their ailing father's New York City apartment during his final days. Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon star in this affecting drama from writer-director Azazel Jacobs.
KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES
An ambitious young woman launches a powerful modeling agency determined to change lives — but power and love are not for the faint of heart.
Avail. 9/24/24
Penelope: Season 1
Avail. 9/26/24
A True Gentleman (TR) – NETFLIX FILM
A charming male escort finds his life turned upside down when he starts to fall in love, challenging him to discover what he truly wants and needs.
Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2 (IT) – NETFLIX SERIES
Two years have passed since we left Daniele and the Ship of Madmen. Many things have changed: Daniele and Nina became the parents of little Maria and shortly after her birth they drifted apart. We find them competing for custody of the little girl with the support of their respective and very different families. Daniele, after the intense experience he had during the Compulsory Health Treatment week, has chosen to become a nurse and, thanks to the intervention of Dr. Cimaroli, he is about to enter as an intern in the hospital where he was admitted. He has five weeks to prove to the judge that this can become a stable job, establishing himself as a reliable parent. In this new role, Daniele gets to know the new patients in the dormitory, who force him to reflect on his excess empathy towards the pain of others, who risk derailing him again.
Nobody Wants This – NETFLIX SERIES
Sparks fly between an outspoken podcaster and a newly single rabbi in this comedy series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.
Avail. 9/27/24
Lisabi: The Uprising (NG) – NETFLIX FILM
The legendary story of a folk hero's rebellion against an oppressive empire, fighting for his freedom and forever altering the course of Yoruba history.
Rez Ball – NETFLIX FILM
In the heart of Chuska, New Mexico, a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage face their greatest challenge. After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive.
We Were Kings (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
A tight-knit crew of three reign over a bustling barrio of Mexico City — until a sudden tragedy breaks their crowns and renders two of them rivals.
Will & Harper – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
When Will Ferrell's good friend of 30 years, Harper Steele comes out as a trans woman, the pair embark on a road trip to process this new stage in their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country she loves as her authentic self.