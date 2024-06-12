Twilight Of The Gods Footage Reaction: Zack Snyder Was Clearly Born To Make Netflix Animation [Annecy]

Update: Netflix has unveiled a new teaser for the show, so you can see some of it in action for yourselves. Our original article continues below.

If nothing else, Zack Snyder has a distinct style. Much like Michael Bay, you can recognize a Snyder film the moment you watch it. Whether you clock his use of slow motion, his eye for striking imagery and poses, or his slick action, Snyder's background in music video directing means he knows how to craft memorable images in a short amount of time with limited resources.

This is to say, Zack Snyder was always meant to work in animation. Say what you will about his owl movie, which no one saw, but "Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole" showed this, with fantastic visuals that matched Snyder's narrative obsession with myth-making.

Now, he's getting another chance at it, with "Twilight of the Gods." This new Netflix adult animated series about Norse mythology created by Snyder, alongside Eric Carrasco and Jay Oliva (the phenomenal Netflix series "Trese," the recent "Ark: The Animated Series"), follows Leif, a mortal king who falls in love with Sigrid the warrior. After they are attacked by Thor on their wedding night, they embark on a quest for bloody vengeance against all gods.

During the Annecy Animation Film Festival, Netflix held a presentation of its upcoming animated titles, and audiences got to see two scenes from "Twilight of the Gods." We also got to watch the first trailer, which teased an action-packed treat for fans of Norse mythology while playing to Snyder's greatest visual strengths.

The first scene had Leif, Sigrid, and their followers asking the Vanir gods for help, begging them for aid in their fight against Asgard. Jay Oliva talked about the visual style of the show being inspired by Eyvind Earle's work on "Sleeping Beauty," with the contrast between beautiful fantasy and gnarly combat being key to the show.