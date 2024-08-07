One Of Zack Snyder's Biggest Post-Justice League Projects Is Dead In The Water

Zack Snyder is many things as a filmmaker. Chief amongst them? The man is ambitious. While the results of those ambitions are often divisive, nobody can deny that Snyder tends to swing for the fences. He didn't just pitch a "Superman" film to Warner Bros. and DC, he pitched a full-on, wild take on the franchise. It didn't exactly pan out but he had big plans. Similarly, in the aftermath of the mess that was "Justice League," Snyder went to Netflix to make the zombie heist flick "Army of the Dead." It was meant to be the start of a big franchise, with sequels, spin-offs, and more to follow. Now, it looks like the franchise is pretty much dead in the water.

This tidbit comes from a recent profile piece for The Wrap, which focuses on how Zack Snyder and his producing partner, as well as his wife, Deborah Snyder pulled together his R-rated director's cuts of "Rebel Moon" (which recently debuted on Netflix). In the piece, the "Army of the Dead" franchise was also addressed and, save for one very small project, it's seemingly been all but killed off by the streamer.

Indeed, an animated spin-off series titled "Lost Vegas," which was pretty far along in the development process, was quietly canceled by Netflix already. The report also notes that "plans for subsequent films" have also been scrapped. "We are very ambitious with everything," Snyder said, acknowledging the vast scope of what he had in mind for this universe.

It appears all that's left for the franchise that was "Army of the Dead" is a themed experience coming to the Six Flags theme parks this Halloween season. "It's going to be a really cool experience," Deborah Snyder said of the theme park attraction. To call this an unceremonious end to the enterprise would be a bit of an understatement.