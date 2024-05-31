300 Prequel TV Series In The Works, Director Zack Snyder To Return

Writer, director, and producer Zack Snyder has become forever entwined with comic book cinema, with many devoted fans knowing him best for his work with the DC universe, but once upon a time he directed a very different kind of comic book movie. Nearly 20 years ago, back in 2006, a little movie called "300" blew everyone's minds and kicked itself into the pop culture consciousness, teaching us all about the ancient Battle of Thermopylae, where King Leonidas (Gerard Butler) and his 300 Spartans held off a massive Persian army under King Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro). Sure, it wasn't super historically accurate because it was based on the graphic novel by "Sin City" artist and scribe Frank Miller (with colors by Lynn Varley), but it was impossibly cool. It inspired all kinds of tributes and spoofs and even a spin-off film, "300: Rise of an Empire," which showed the naval side of the battle, and now, it sounds like we're going to get a prequel TV series.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. is developing a "300" prequel series with Snyder in talks to direct and executive produce. With the underwhelming response to "Rebel Moon: Part Two," maybe it's a great time for Snyder to return to a well-known and loved franchise that's pretty much ready-made to please the vast majority of audiences. After all, who doesn't love cool one-liners, half-naked hard bods, and beautifully choreographed battle sequences?