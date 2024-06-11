Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Director's Cut Is Coming To Netflix (If That's Your Thing)

Everywhere I look these days, I see the masses consumed by "Rebel Moon" fever. People just can't get enough of Sofia Boutella's eponymous "Scargiver" and her epic crusade against the mighty Imperium. The streets are filled with cosplayers paying homage to fan-favorite hero Jimmy, the greatest robot character ever voiced by Sir Anthony Hopkins. After the release of "A Child of Fire" and "The Scargiver" over the last year and change, the promise of even more footage in the form of two director's cuts overseen by filmmaker Zack Snyder has constantly kept this new franchise at the forefront of every pop-culture conversation.

As you might have figured out by now, none of this really ever happened in the real world (although I'm sure this is probably true on Snyder Twitter, where they've likely talked about literally nothing else). Although the eye-popping visuals and expansive world-building would've been a feast for the eyes on the big screen, the fact that only Netflix stepped up to provide funding for this original blockbuster meant that most viewers had to settle for catching these in their living rooms — a key factor that, along with the awfully tepid reviews (yours truly reviewed "Part One" and Part Two" for /Film), undoubtedly contributed to the fact that these movies pretty much vanished from view after their respective opening weekends.

So, in a prime example of what might very well be too little and too late, Netflix and Snyder have finally announced the release date for the longer and definitive cuts of both "Rebel Moon" films along with, confusingly enough, brand-new subtitles for each respective chapter. Is this precisely what the world needs to fall in love with the rebels of Veldt all over again? I ... have my doubts, somehow. Read on for more details!