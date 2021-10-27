Army Of The Dead Sequel Gets A Title: Planet Of The Dead

Zack Snyder has revealed the official title for his upcoming "Army of the Dead" sequel: "Planet of the Dead." Rather than go with a simple 2 at the end of the title or something along those lines, Snyder has opted to say a lot by saying a little with the title, indicating that the stakes are going global in the next zombie flick he's cooking up for Netflix.

The filmmaker recently spoke to Inverse in honor of the prequel, "Army of Thieves," hitting Netflix this Friday. During the conversation, talk turned to Dieter, played by Matthias Schweighofer in both movies, and his potential adventures between both movies. Snyder said the following:

"The real adventure would be to see what happened to him when that safe door closed. Did he get killed by Zeus or not? What happened? We don't see him die on camera, and there's still some time left. I won't tell you what happens in Army of the Dead 2 — aka Planet of the Dead — but let's just say that there's a chance Dieter survives."

So, not only do we have confirmation of a title, but it seems Dieter may not be done in this universe just yet. Beyond what was explicitly said, the title does carry with it some major implications for the next "Army of the Dead" flick.