Edge Of Tomorrow 2 May Live, Die And Repeat As Part Of Tom Cruise's New WB Deal

After nearly a decade, it seems "Edge of Tomorrow 2" finally has a real shot at coming to fruition. Don't get too excited just yet, but Warner Bros., the studio behind the 2014 sci-fi blockbuster, recently locked down a deal with Tom Cruise, who starred in the film. The actor is now set to develop, produce, and star in projects for the studio. And wouldn't you know it, the sequel in question is on WB's wishlist.

The Hollywood Reporter recently broke down the blockbuster deal between Warner Bros. and Cruise. The outlet's article states that the studio's heads of film Michael DeLuca and Pam Abdy are eager to see Cruise return to the role of William Cage, noting, "DeLuca and Abdy have also hoped to lure Cruise back for a follow-up to the 2014 film 'Edge of Tomorrow.'" The article goes on to explain that the project was already being developed by WB before the deal with Cruise was announced. It's just that the deal assures that Cruise will make the sequel a priority — or so WB hopes.

It is certainly worth pointing out that Cruise, his co-star Emily Blunt, and their "Edge of Tomorrow" director Doug Liman have talked a great deal about a possible sequel over the years. Nothing has materialized, though, and there are good reasons for that. Chiefly, the first film was not an outright commercial success, taking in just $370 million worldwide against a very big $175 million budget. But word of mouth was stellar and the film has gone on to find a huge audience in the years since it originally hit theaters. There's reason to believe that the audience for a follow-up would be sizable.