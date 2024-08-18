The X-Men Multiverse Comic Book You Need To Read After Deadpool & Wolverine

In "Deadpool & Wolverine," the first half of that duo (Ryan Reynolds) jokes that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Multiverse Saga" isn't really working. Does that mean Marvel Studios is switching course? Probably not, if the forthcoming "Avengers: Secret Wars" is any indication.

The MCU has largely been using the concept of infinite worlds as metatext about different superhero movie franchises. "Deadpool & Wolverine" is about how Deadpool wants to be a hero worthy of the Avengers — a transparent representation of how Disney acquired Wade's previous owner, 20th Century Fox. Sony's "Spider-Verse" films are at least a tad more creative, using different universes to represent different animation styles.

As a comic fan, it's a bit surprising that Marvel has embraced the multiverse. That storytelling device has always been more DC's thing, going back to 1961's "The Flash of Two Worlds" (written by Gardner Fox with suggestions from DC editor Julius Schwartz, drawn by Carmine Infantino). There is one exception to that rule: the X-Men, who traverse across alternate timelines and dystopian futures all the time. Some of the team — like Bishop, Cable, and Rachel Summers — are refugees from such alternate futures. "Deadpool & Wolverine" follows this tradition.

This goes back to the 1981 story "Days of Future Past" (by Chris Claremont and John Byrne). The robotic Sentinels rule a barren America with mutants herded into concentration camps, so Kate Pryde travels back in time to prevent that world from ever existing. "Days of Future Past" was a mere two issues, but it's one of the most revisited X-Men stories ever.

One of the most underrated revisits is 2011's "Age of X," written by Mike Carey, and drawn by Clay Mann and Steve Kurth in alternating order. The arc appears to be just another "mutants fighting in a dystopia" story, but then it cracks form and a mystery pops out.