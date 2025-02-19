Why Lance Barber Wasn't On Set During Young Sheldon's George Death Scene

In the season 7 episode "A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture," the Cooper family is dressed and waiting for George Sr. to get home so they can all go take a family photo. Unfortunately, they are instead told that George has died from a heart attack, which sends his daughter Missy (Raegan Revord), wife Mary (Zoe Perry), and mother-in-law MeeMaw (Annie Potts) into gasps and tears. Sheldon reacts a little differently, shutting down in a way that totally fits his neurodivergent characterization, but it's clear that the family has been changed forever.

Barber explained to TV Line that he thought it was better to not be there during filming to help his fellow actors really feel the loss:

"I had been around quite a bit that same day and I had finished before they were shooting. I deliberately was not there [for the scene]. I thought my absence would be helpful for the actors and appropriate for that moment. I wanted to wait and see it with everyone else."

It makes sense that he wouldn't be there since George's death happens entirely offscreen, and it probably helped the actors lean into their own grief about the show ending just two episodes later. George's death hits hard because he became so lovable throughout seven seasons and really changed from how Sheldon described him on "The Big Bang Theory," and it's hard not to be devastated right along with the Cooper family.