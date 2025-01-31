How Young Sheldon's George Cooper Sr. Will Return On Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Because formulaic sitcoms are typically meant to be consumed as quickly digested standalone episodes, they do not often deal with the heaviness of death. When they do acknowledge the ultimate bummer, it's usually because their hand has been forced by powers beyond the writers' control, like a combative John Amos getting fired by the producers of "Good Times" or Nicholas Colasanto dying after Season 3 of "Cheers."

This makes the conundrum facing writers who work within the "Big Bang Theory" universe particularly interesting. During the sitcom's initial 12-season run, its creatives had ample time to fill in bits and pieces of every character's backstory. This gave the likes of Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), and Howard (Simon Helberg) a little more depth while also opening up narrative avenues for the writers to explore as the immensely popular series kept getting renewed.

As "The Big Bang Theory" continued its run, it became quite clear that its writers were especially intrigued by the socially awkward genius Sheldon Cooper (portrayed by Jim Parsons). In fleshing out his childhood, they had Sheldon repeatedly vent about how his father, George Cooper Sr., was an uncaring drunk who cheated on his mother, and, perhaps mercifully, died when Sheldon was a kid. Over time, viewers had a very clear picture of George, which is why the George of "Young Sheldon" threw them. As played by Lance Barber, the George fans got to know and genuinely love via the spinoff was a pretty good guy.

The "Big Bang Theory" braintrust is split on the wisdom of killing off George in "Young Sheldon" (Chuck Lorre regrets it, while his fellow co-creators Steven Molaro and Steve Holland stand by the decision), but they all seem to agree that Barber's presence was too indelible to banish him from their universe for good. So, it should come as no surprise that Barber's George Cooper Sr. is set to return during the inaugural season of the "Young Sheldon" spinoff "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage." And, fortunately, it'll be in a manner that doesn't bend reality.