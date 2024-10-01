Here's The Real Reason The Legendary Jon Amos Was Fired From Good Times

John Amos was not a man to be trifled with.

The celebrated actor, who passed away today at the age of 84, came to the performing arts from the gridiron. He was signed as a free agent by the Denver Broncos in 1964, and caught on with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1967. But, in between those very brief stints, he mostly played semi-pro ball. I do not mean this as a slight. They go hard at that level because they're looking to impress pro scouts. So Mr. Amos took his share of punishment before he started applying makeup to step in front of a camera and portray one of the 1970s most beloved TV dads.

If you watched "Good Times" during its six-season run from 1974 to 1979, or caught it in syndication, you know Amos' James Evans, a hard-working man grinding to raise three children along with his saint of a wife Florida (Esther Rolle), departed the show after season 3. This led to a dramatic episode featuring a grief-stricken Florida smashing a salad bowl, balling up her fists and wailing "Damn, damn, DAMN!" It's an unforgettable moment, one that carried with it a degree of uncertainty. Why did Amos, a dashing fellow who could shift gears and be a ladykiller if needed, abruptly leave a series that had made him something of a star?

Amos made no secret of his distaste for the white "Good Times" writers' sometimes hackneyed, sometimes off-key depiction of an African-American family. He was particularly distressed by their showcasing of the series breakout star, Jimmy Walker, whose dopey J.J. Evans exclaimed "Dyn-o-mite!" at least once per episode.

Ultimately, this distaste curdled into contempt.